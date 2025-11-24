‘All my impersonators are from Nigeria’- US author finds out on X

Juanita Broaddrick, a US author and political commentator, has become one of the first high-profile users to publicly identify her impersonators after discovering that the accounts mimicking her identity were operating from Nigeria.

His revelation came just two days after X, the microblogging platform formerly known as Twitter, rolled out a new feature that displays users’ country locations, a tool designed to provide greater transparency and curb online impersonation.

“All my impersonators are in Nigeria,” Broaddrick posted on her X account.

🤣🤣🤣. All my impersonators are in NIGERIA. pic.twitter.com/014qxuusY7 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) November 23, 2025

Until X introduced the country-locator tool, she had little information about those behind the impersonation.

The new feature instantly revealed what had been hidden over time, as the impostors’ location tag showed Nigeria, not the United States, where she lives.

The feature, which automatically attaches a country label to user profiles, is intended to curb misinformation, bot activity, and identity theft. But it has also raised questions about user privacy, potential profiling, and the risk of targeted harassment.

Vanguard News