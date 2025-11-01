Akutah engages Benue community in Kaduna, drums support for Tinubu’s reelection

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, NSC, Dr. Pius Akutah on Sunday met with the leadership and members of the Benue Community Development Association, Kaduna State chapter where he rallied support for President Bola Tinubu and his development strides.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Akutah highlighted the achievements of the President’s administration in both Benue and Kaduna States. He noted that the two states share peculiar security challenges and stressed the need for citizens to acknowledge and support the Federal Government’s efforts in addressing insecurity.

In a statement signed by his Media Coordinator, Amande Solomon, the Executive Secretary commended the Benue community in Kaduna for their orderly conduct, as attested to by Reverend Solomon Adebayor, Senior Special Assistant to the Kaduna State Governor on Resident Communities. He described their conduct as reflective of the values and reputation of Benue people.

Dr. Akutah also lauded the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, describing him as a committed administrator who is “leaving no stone unturned” in ensuring the success of President Tinubu’s government. He urged the Benue community to mobilize wider support for the President’s re-election bid in 2027.

Responding to calls urging him to contest the 2027 Benue governorship election, Dr. Akutah said “although the pressure is mounting,” he remains focused on his current assignment. He added that any decision would be made when the window for political campaigns officially opens.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Governing Board of the Federal Polytechnic, Wannune, Chief Michael Msuaan, who has resided in Kaduna for over 25 years, encouraged the community to stand firmly behind the SGF and Dr. Akutah. According to him, Benue State is highly favoured under the Tinubu administration, and its indigenes owe the President “a debt of gratitude” wherever they may reside.

Earlier, in their separate speeches, the President-General of the association, Chief Sunday Itodo; the Ter Tiv, Chief Sylvanus Kyanbee; Chief Innocent Onah (Etulo); Chief Abraham Odeh (Igede); and Chief Ochigbo Gabriel (Idoma), commended Dr. Akutah’s stewardship at the Nigerian Shippers’ Council. They underscored unity as the driving force sustaining Benue residents in Kaduna.

Chief Itodo noted that the community is familiar with Dr. Akutah’s philanthropy and advocacy for peaceful coexistence, adding that members who have families in Benue would intensify calls for him to contest the 2027 governorship election.

Others who also endorsed the call included Hon. Dominic Otefwa, President of the Etulo Community; Hon. Joshua Ode, President of the Igede Community; Hon. Vincent Anejue, President of the Idoma Community; Hon. Aondona Abu, President of the Tiv Community; and convener of the “Pius Akutah Gbongbon 2027” movement (PAG27), Dr. Moses Aule.

The event also featured the presentation of an award for meritorious national service to Dr. Akutah by the Benue Community Development Association, Kaduna.