Akpan & Oduma’ unveils season 11 with fresh laughs, surprises

By Benjamin Njoku

The popular Nigerian comedy series, Akpan & Oduma is back with Season 11, promising bigger laughs and more unpredictable storylines.

With over 500 million views across YouTube and Facebook, this multiple-award-winning show continues to entertain audiences worldwide. The new season, which started on October 27, 2025, follows the hilarious adventures of Akpan and Oduma, who have moved from the village to the city in search of quick wealth. The show includes regular supporting characters like Patoski, AI, Chief Olododo, Sister Bridget and Omonla as well as surprise appearances by special guests.

According to Wale Adenuga Jnr., producer of Akpan & Oduma, “This fresh Season 11 is bigger, funnier, and with more unpredictable storylines full of hilarious situations relatable to all viewers.”

“We are delighted that previous seasons of our Akpan & Oduma Comedy Series have proven to be huge hits among the Nigerian youth, as well as other generations of audience members across the country and worldwide. ”