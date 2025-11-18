Akpabio, Mark, Shehu, others mourn as media icon, Dan Agbese, dies at 81

Agbese

I have lost a brother —Mark

Nigerian media have lost one of its brightest names —Shehu

•It’s a huge loss to Nigeria’s journalism fraternity —Akpabio

By Adesina Wahab & Henry Umoru

ABUJA—National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, and former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, has said that with the death of Newswatch co-founder and media icon, Dan Agbese, he has lost “a brother and a pathfinder of enormous value.”

Also, former spokesperson to late President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Garba Shehu, said Nigerian media has lost one of its brightest names with the death of Mr. Agbese.

On its part, the League of Nigerian Columnists described the death of Mr. Agbese as the end of an era.

Dan Agbese died at 81, after a brief illness.

Senator Mark, in a statement, yesterday, by his Media Adviser, Paul Mumeh, said: “The Nigerian media fraternity has been thrown into deep mourning, following the passing of one of its finest professionals, Editor Dan Agbese, whose transition marks the end of an era defined by integrity, fearlessness and an unwavering commitment to the truth.

“Editor Agbese was more than a newsroom leader. He was a national asset whose pen shaped public discourse, elevated journalistic standards, and inspired generations of young reporters across the country. His career was distinguished by excellence, depth, fairness and courage, earning him a revered place among Nigeria’s most respected media icons.

“At a time when truth and accountability are more vital than ever, Nigeria has lost a voice that consistently stood for justice, ethical reporting, and national unity.

“As we honour the memory of Dan Agbese, we recommit ourselves to the values he upheld — professionalism, courage and the pursuit of truth. His legacy will continue to inspire and guide the industry for years to come. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

Nigerian media have lost one of its brightest names —Shehu

On his part, Shehu said: “Nigerian media has lost one of its brightest names with the death of Newswatch co-founder Dan Agbese and a former editor of the New Nigerian newspaper.

“His reporting, commentary, and editorial leadership drew widespread interest and admiration because he possessed a deep understanding of both local and international issues, coupled with an enviable knack of humour and incisive commentary. He was insightful and humble.

“As Chairman of the Northern Media Forum, NMF, he led with firmness, fairness, and candour, giving us a rare opportunity to interact periodically with him.

“Throughout this period, he remained a curious mind, always seeking to learn, with humility until his last days.

“His demise after a long illness has deprived the media community, nay the nation of a distinct voice which rang from compelling newspaper columns, reaching so many followers over several decades.

“My condolences to his family, colleagues, and many friends.”

League of Nigerian Columnists in a statement by its Secretary General, Prof. Anthony Kila, said: “We mourn profoundly the passing of Mr. Agbese, an exceptional journalist, insightful columnist, and one of Nigeria’s most respected voices in the public sphere. His departure signifies the end of an era characterised by integrity, clarity of thought, and professional bravery, which epitomised the highest standards of journalism in our nation.

“Dan Agbese was more than a reporter or editor; he was a steward of public trust. As co-founder of Newswatch and one of Nigeria’s most influential columnists, he helped shape the national conversation with exceptional wisdom, calm authority, and unwavering dedication to truth. His analytical depth, elegant prose, and disciplined judgment set standards that generations of writers and commentators continue to aspire to.

“Within the Nigerian community of columnists, Dan Agbese stood as a beacon of excellence. He wrote without malice, debated without rancour, and held those in power to account without theatrics. He showed that courage need not be loud, that conviction need not be abrasive, and that commentary, when rooted in knowledge and integrity, can illuminate society and bolster democracy.

“For the League of Nigerian Columnists, he was not only a towering figure but also a moral compass. He was awarded the highest honour for a columnist in Nigeria, the LNC Fellowship, in 2021. His legacy teaches us the enduring value of responsible writing, intellectual honesty, and a commitment to serving the public good. At a time when public discourse is increasingly polarised and sensationalised, his example reminds us of the dignity that should accompany the written word.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues, friends, and all who admired his work. Nigeria has lost a thoughtful voice, journalism has lost a beacon, and we, as columnists, have lost one of our finest. We honour Dan Agbese for a life committed to truth, professionalism, and the pursuit of a better society. May his memory continue to inspire and guide us.”

It’s a huge loss to Nigeria’s journalism fraternity —Akpabio

Meanwhile, President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio in a condolence message, yesterday, by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh, said: “On behalf of the National Assembly, my family, and the good people I represent, I deeply mourn the loss of Chief Dan Agbese, a distinguished journalist who devoted his life to the pursuit of truth, accountability, and press freedom. His writings shaped national conscience, challenged power, and illuminated the path of democracy.

His legacy will continue to inspire generations of journalists yet unborn.”“Senator Akpabio extended his deepest condolences to the Agbese family, his friends, and the entire media community, noting that the void created by his passing will be felt across newsrooms and editorial boards nationwide.

“He also commiserated with the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, and the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, describing this moment as “a shared grief for all who believe in the critical role of journalism in nation-building.”

Also, a National Commissioner at the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Mohammed Haruna, said: “I’ve just received news of the death of Dan Agbese whose deputy I was when he was Editor of the defunct New Nigerian in the early eighties. His death at 81 is a huge loss to the country’s journalism and punditry.

“As my tribute to my former boss and long-time friend, I reproduce below a slightly edited version of the tribute I paid to him when he clocked 70, eleven years ago, plus a telling reaction to the tribute from a reader.

“May Dan’s gentle soul rest with the Good Lord. And may He also give all of us the fortitude to bear his loss. Amen.”