Aiyedatiwa transforming Ondo from civil service state to industrial powerhouse – Bisi Akande

Chief Bisi Akande

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Former Interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, has commended the Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, for his achievements across key sectors of the state’s economy.

Akande praised Governor Aiyedatiwa for redefining Ondo State’s development trajectory, noting that the state is gradually shedding its long-held status as a civil service–dominated environment and evolving into a competitive industrial hub.

He highlighted the landmark $50 billion investment by Backbone Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (BINL) and Sunshine Infrastructure Joint Venture to establish a 500,000-barrels-per-day refinery, a 1,471-hectare Free Trade Zone in Ilaje, and a large-scale egg production project in Owo. According to him, these investments mark a turning point for job creation, economic growth, and energy independence in the state.

The former Osun State governor further commended Aiyedatiwa’s leadership style, describing him as a father figure and unifying force within the party. He lauded the governor’s inclusive governance approach, which has brought technocrats and seasoned professionals into government, including Dr. Taiwo Fasoranti as Secretary to the State Government and veteran journalist Mr. Idowu Ajanaku as Commissioner for Information and Orientation.

Akande also noted that Governor Aiyedatiwa has given young people significant roles in his administration, pointing to appointments such as Segun Omoyefunmi as Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, among several other youthful aides and senior assistants across ministries and agencies.

Highlighting achievements recorded in less than a year in office, Akande listed the construction of new roads, rehabilitation and upgrading of existing ones, improved support for farmers, intervention in the state’s power sector, and the renovation of health centres and schools as evidence of the administration’s commitment to sustainable development.

He urged residents of the state, party stakeholders, and all well-meaning Nigerians to continue supporting Governor Aiyedatiwa as he works toward achieving greater milestones under his development-focused agenda.