Aiyedatiwa promises completion of Ijoka Road dualisation, other inherited projects

…Flags Off Akure–Imafon Road Project

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to completing all ongoing and inherited projects across the state, assuring residents that work will soon resume on the dualisation of the Ijoka Road.

The governor gave the assurance while flagging off the Akure–Imafon Road Project, emphasising that no project under his watch would be abandoned. He appealed to citizens to remain patient, noting that his administration is fully focused on infrastructure renewal and efficient service delivery.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony held at the NNPC–Imafon Junction along Igbatoro Road, Aiyedatiwa described the project as a strategic response to the long-standing demands of residents in the area. He said the commencement of construction marks a significant milestone in fulfilling promises made during his campaign and inauguration.

He commended traditional rulers, community leaders, youth groups, landlords, party loyalists, and government officials for their resilience and self-help efforts in maintaining the road prior to government intervention.

“Your patience and perseverance have finally paid off. Government has taken over that burden, and your loyalty and sacrifice have not gone unrewarded,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa restated his administration’s resolve to reduce the state’s infrastructure deficit by more than half before the end of his tenure, expressing confidence that this target may be exceeded if the current development pace is sustained. He added that these efforts complement President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Transformation Agenda.

Highlighting the centrality of road infrastructure to the “OUR EASE” policy of his administration, the governor said good road networks are essential to the movement of goods, services and ideas, describing them as the lifeblood of a thriving economy.

He disclosed that the State Executive Council recently approved the rehabilitation and construction of 101 kilometres of new roads across the three senatorial districts. According to him, the initiative will ease traffic flow, open up communities, and improve living standards.

Addressing residents of Akure North, particularly those from Igbatoro, Ala and Imafon, he sought their cooperation to ensure the timely completion of the project before the dry season ends, assuring that adjoining inner roads would also be addressed.

The Commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands and Housing, Engr. Ayorinde Abiola Olawoye, explained that the Akure–Imafon Road spans six kilometres with an average width of 10.3 metres and features several hydraulic and structural components. He added that another 5.3-kilometre stretch has been awarded from Investment Structure to ShopRite Roundabout and the Federal Secretariat, with a 60-metre width.

Olawoye also clarified that multiple roads were being overlaid simultaneously because previous wearing courses had deteriorated, exposing binder layers to weather conditions and causing recurring potholes.

In his goodwill message, the Olumafon of Imafon, Oba Aliu Adegbehingbe, described the project as a symbol of hope, connection and development.

“This project is not just a road; it is a symbol of hope, benevolence and connection—a lifeline that will open up our community, improve trade and bring social and economic growth to our people,” the monarch said.