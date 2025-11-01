AIFF honours Sanwo-Olu, others at 22nd edition

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Benjamin Njoku

The Abuja International Film Festival (AIFF) is celebrating its 22nd anniversary with a grand showcase of global cinema, recognizing excellence and honouring notable Nigerians for their contributions to the creative industry. The festival runs from November 6 to 10, 2025, and features film screenings, panel discussions, and workshops.

Over 1,500 films from 80 countries were submitted, with 70 selected for screening. Nigerian titles such as Ajaga, Kakanda, and Safari lead the list of top nominees, alongside international contenders like Iriso from Japan and I Just Live from Russia. In the acting categories, Nigerian stars including Lateef Adedimeji, Daniel Etim Effiong, and Ikechukwu Onunaku were nominated in the Outstanding Actors category, while Osas Ighodaro, Amina Shehu, and Uche Montana made the shortlist for Outstanding Actresses.

According to the festival Director, Temitope Duker, several distinguished personalities will receive the Special Recognition Award at this year’s closing gala for their contributions to the Nigerian creative landscape.

Among the honorees are Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Alhaji Abah Mohammed of Kano, and Dr. Supo Olusi, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank of Industry, who will receive the Special Recognition Award for their contributions to the Nigerian creative landscape.

Speaking on the festival’s journey, founder Fidelis Duker said the Abuja International Film Festival has continued to evolve as a platform that connects filmmakers, audiences, and investors while spotlighting Nigerian cinema on the global stage.