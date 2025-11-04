A’Ibom: Police bust militant syndicate, gun factory

By Egufe Yafugborhi

UYO — Police have dismantled a militant syndicate and uncovered an illegal gun-manufacturing facility, arresting several suspects in separate operations across Akwa Ibom State.

The Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Command, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, disclosed this on Tuesday in Uyo while giving a briefing on recent operational breakthroughs.

Azare said the successes—recorded from the creeks of Mbo Local Government Area (LGA) to Uyo metropolis—were achieved through proactive intelligence gathering, patrols, and collaboration with other security agencies and community stakeholders.

On the crackdown on militants, the CP said:

“On 3rd November 2025, at about 1145hrs, operatives of the Command, in collaboration with Marine Hunters, intercepted and arrested one Samuel Geofrey ‘m’, 27, a native of Atakpere Community in Ekeremo LGA of Bayelsa State.

“The suspect confessed to being an active militant involved in sea piracy and kidnapping. He revealed that his rifle was in the custody of one Kingdom Bane ‘m’, the Village Head of Ine Eyoabasi Fishing Village.”

Operatives immediately stormed the village, but the Village Head fled upon sighting security teams. A search of his residence, however, led to the recovery of several items suspected to have been stolen from sea travellers.

Recovered items include:

– Speed boats

– Power heads

– Four gear boxes

– Four propellers

– Four engine covers

– One Snow Sea deep freezer

– Three generators

– Three brand-new toilet seats

– Two new toilet sinks

– One sewing machine

– Various boat parts and accessories

The CP confirmed that the arrested suspect remains in custody while efforts continue to track down the fleeing Village Head.

On the illegal gun-making factory, Azare said:

“Acting on intelligence, police operatives on 24th October 2025 raided an illegal gun manufacturing facility at Ekiti Itam Village, Itu LGA, arresting Aniekan Aniedi ‘m’ (39) and Ubong Udofia ‘m’ (35).”

Items recovered at the facility include:

– Three locally fabricated guns

– Five metal pipes

– Two iron rods

– Copper wire

– Two flat metal plates (gun butts)

– One welding machine

– One mini electric screwdriver

– One electric filing machine

He added that investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend the wider criminal network of armed robbers and cultists linked to the factory.

Azare also highlighted other recent achievements by the Command, including arrests for handling stolen property, unlawful masquerade processions, and cult leadership. Police have also dismantled robbery syndicates, recovered ammunition and cartridges, and made arrests related to burglary, cultism, and other criminal activities.