Again troops repel Boko Haram invasion in Borno

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By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Troops of the North East Joint Task Force ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ (OPHK) have again repelled a mid night invasion by suspected members of Boko Haram terrorists who attempted to wreck havoc in Magumeri local government area of Borno state.

Magumeri located in Northern Senatorial District is about 45kms drive from Maiduguri, the Borno state Capital.

Sources revealed that no life was lost, unfortunately, the armed insurgents razed down unspecified number of residential houses and some vehicles belonging to resilient members of Civilian Joint Task Force/Volunteers who were complimenting efforts of the security agencies in the fight against terrorism.

According to a military Source, “troops of the OPHK stood their ground and overwhelmed the attackers as many of the terrorists fled with gunshot wounds”.

He said Troops’ spirit and morale remained high as they embarks on combing the general area of responsibility to protect lives and property not only in Magumeri or Borno state, but the North East in general.

The Executive Chairman of Magumeri local government area, Hon. Abubakar Abdulkadir Yaro confirmed the incident to our Correspondent in a telephone interview on Sunday morning.

He said” We received a distress call that some Boko Haram terrorists attempted to invade and wreck havoc on Magumeri town yesterday (Saturday night), but they were repelled by our gallant troops and members of Civilian Joint Task Force/Hunters/Volunteers.

“The terrorists fled out of the town at about 3:am after they were overwhelmed. Unfortunately, some residential houses and other property were set ablaze as we are still compiling details”. Yaro explained.

He commended the efforts of troops, Civilian Joint Task Force and other members of the public for their unwavering support and resilience, even as he said, normalcy has since returned as people are going about their businesses.

Vanguard News