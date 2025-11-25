Again, bandits attack Kwara community, abduct pregnant woman, children

File photo

Bandits have again attacked a community in Kwara State, abducting 11 residents, including a pregnant woman, two nursing mothers and several children, in Isapa, Ekiti Local Government Area.

The latest incident, which occurred around 6:00 p.m. on Monday, comes barely one week after 38 worshippers of Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Isegun, Eruku, were kidnapped and later released.

Witnesses said between 20 and 30 gunmen invaded the quiet agrarian settlement with a large herd of cattle, shooting indiscriminately as residents fled.

A community leader, who confirmed the attack but requested anonymity, said seven of the victims were taken from a single household.

“This is the worst attack we have seen in recent times, Seven members of the same family were taken. People are terrified. We don’t even know what to expect next.

“People are now living in fear. This is too much. Eleven people just disappeared into the bush. We don’t know what tomorrow holds,” he said.

The abducted persons were identified as: Talatu Kabiru, 20; Magaji, 6; Kande, 5; Hadiza, 10; Mariam, 6; Saima, 5; a housewife, Habibat; another housewife, Fatima Yusufu; a pregnant woman, Sarah Sunday, 22; nursing mother, Lami Fidelis, 23; and another nursing mother, Haja Na Allah.

Eyewitnesses reported that the attackers moved through different sections of the town, leaving bullet holes in walls and doors.

Spent AK-47 shells were recovered at several points after the bandits retreated with their captives.