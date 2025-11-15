Africa W/Cup Playoff: Time to give everything— Chukwueze

Chukwueze

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze has quickly shifted the team’s focus from their semi-final victory to the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup play-off final against DR Congo tomorrow.

The Fulham star stressed that while a brief celebration is warranted, the upcoming match is paramount to their World Cup aspirations.

“For now, we have to celebrate a little bit and focus on the next game on Sunday,” Chukwueze said.

“The Sunday game is more important. We have won today and all heads on Sunday.”

Chukwueze highlighted team unity and the management’s belief in the squad as critical factors for success. He urged his teammates to channel their commitment, which has been building since the beginning of the qualification process, into the final performance.

“Yeah, because the team worked together and we are together… and the most important thing is that the coach believes in us,” he continued.

“We have been working through this from March, if I’m not mistaken, this is the time for us to focus and give everything.”

The winner of the Nigeria vs. DR Congo final will advance to the final inter-con- tinental play-off round in March 2026.