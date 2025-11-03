AFFIF 2025: Buhari’s daughter’s film ‘Voices Within’ wins big, tasks govt on gender violence

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — A film produced by Dr. Samira Buhari, daughter of former President Muhammadu Buhari, has clinched the Best Film on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence award at the Africa Film For Impact Festival (AFFIF) 2025, held in Abuja.

The award-winning film, Voices Within, directed by Bem Pever, sheds light on the harsh realities of gender-based violence and the resilience of survivors striving for justice and healing. It also earned nominations for Best Narrative Film and Best Film on Women Empowerment, underscoring its wide critical appeal.

This year’s festival was themed ‘From Awareness to Action – Turning Empowerment into Real Change,’ and brought together filmmakers, activists, and development organisations using film and media to spotlight pressing social issues across the continent.

Representing the Daurama Foundation, the organisation behind the film, Francisca Nzeagwu, the Foundation’s Communications Coordinator, received the award on behalf of the team. She expressed gratitude to the festival organisers and praised the creative effort of the cast and crew.

In her reaction, Dr. Samira Buhari described the recognition as a call to deepen efforts to confront gender-based violence through creative storytelling.

“This recognition strengthens our resolve to continue using storytelling as a tool for advocacy and social change. Through Voices Within, we aim to amplify survivors’ voices and challenge the systemic barriers that sustain gender inequality,” she said.

Director Bem Pever also took part in a panel discussion during the festival, where he joined other filmmakers to examine the growing role of film and digital media in advancing women’s rights and challenging harmful cultural practices.

The Daurama Foundation, founded by Dr. Buhari, works to improve the wellbeing of women and girls through advocacy and community-driven programmes that address domestic violence, maternal health, and menstrual hygiene.

“We urge individuals, organisations, and policymakers to turn awareness into action by supporting efforts that help build a society where every woman and girl can live free from violence,” the Foundation added.