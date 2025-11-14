ADC claims credit as Tinubu reverses 15% fuel import tariff

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has commended President Bola Tinubu for reversing the planned 15 per cent import duty on imported petrol and diesel products.

A statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, said the party claimed credit for the tariff reversal, having warned that it would worsen economic hardship.

Abdullahi added that the government should carefully consider its policies before making pronouncements that are later reversed, thereby creating uncertainty and eroding confidence in the national administration.

He noted that following its October statement, the ADC was pleased that the government had heeded its call to reverse the 15 percent fuel import duty.

He added that although the decision was welcomed, the party remained concerned that this marked the seventh time in two years the government reversed its policies.

He reiterated that the proposed levy, if it happened, could push petrol prices above N1,000 per litre, worsening conditions for families, commuters, transporters, and small businesses.

The party questioned why the government considered taxing imported fuel without first ensuring local production capacity.

It added that conflicting statements from different government agencies regarding the reversal indicated confusion and disorganisation, further undermining confidence in the administration’s handling of matters.

Abdullahi affirmed that the ADC would continue to stand with Nigerians and speak out against any decision that threatens citizens’ wellbeing.

Vanguard News