ADC blames Tinubu for Nigeria’s blacklisting by Trump

*Says 15,000 killed under his watch

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has held President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration responsible for Nigeria’s recent designation by former U.S. President Donald Trump as a ‘country of particular concern,’ blaming worsening insecurity and diplomatic failures for plunging the nation into global disrepute.

The opposition party said nearly 15,000 Nigerians have lost their lives to violent attacks since President Tinubu took office in 2023, accusing his government of neglecting its most sacred duty, the protection of lives and property.

In a statement by Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, National Publicity Secretary of the ADC, the party said the U.S. decision reflected deep international worry over Nigeria’s deteriorating human rights record and security situation, as well as the administration’s seeming inability to respond with the urgency and empathy the crisis demands.

“We are guided by the painful reality that what is truly at stake are the thousands of human lives lost to insecurity in Nigeria irrespective of tribe, religion, or region. We therefore seize this moment to honour the memory of all the victims and extend our deepest sympathies to their families,” Abdullahi said.

The ADC described Trump’s designation as a wake-up call, stressing that in today’s world, human rights and security concerns go beyond national borders and that a nation’s dignity is now measured not only by its economy but also by how it values human life.

“President Trump’s statement serves as a stark reminder of the global concern for the sanctity of human life and the fundamental duty of national governments to protect citizens within their borders. The dignity of nations is now measured by their willingness and capacity to protect their own people,” the party said.

The ADC expressed concern that under Tinubu’s leadership, insecurity had deepened across the country, with communities displaced, worshippers killed in sacred spaces, and terrorist groups extending their reach beyond the North into the Middle Belt and other regions.

Citing the October 31, 2025, terror attack in Kwara State, claimed by the Al-Qaeda-linked JNIM, the party said the incident was evidence that the situation had spiralled out of control.

“Entire communities have been sacked; worshippers slaughtered in sacred spaces; and bandits now control vast territories, imposing taxes on citizens with impunity. Boko Haram, once declared ‘technically degraded,’ is regaining strength, while new international terror groups openly claim successful attacks on Nigerian soil,” the ADC stated.

While acknowledging that the insecurity problem predated Tinubu’s tenure, the party accused the President of worsening it through denial, poor accountability, and lack of compassion for victims.

“The insecurity crisis did not begin under President Tinubu, but he has failed to acknowledge its worsening under his watch or accept responsibility. Instead, Nigerians have been met with excuses, silence, indifference, and political posturing that mock the tragedy of victims and their families,” it said.

The ADC also criticised the government’s foreign policy direction, pointing to what it called ‘diplomatic inertia,’ noting that more than two years into Tinubu’s term, several key embassies remain without ambassadors.

“Why has the government failed to appoint ambassadors to key countries more than two years into its term? How can an administration boasting of record revenues still cite lack of funds as an excuse? Why has foreign policy become so personalised, focused on the president’s image rather than Nigeria’s interests?” Abdullahi queried.

The party further decried Nigeria’s waning influence in West Africa, saying the country’s leadership role within ECOWAS had weakened significantly.

“Under President Tinubu, Nigeria’s leadership status in Africa has sharply declined. Nothing illustrates this more than the fracturing of ECOWAS under his watch. A region that once looked up to Nigeria for guidance on democracy and security now watches us fumble with our own crises,” the party lamented.

To restore stability, the ADC called for sweeping reforms, including an overhaul of the security architecture, the appointment of qualified ambassadors, a foreign policy reset, and renewed economic focus anchored on accountability and institutional integrity.

“We must act now, with courage, clarity, and an unyielding commitment to protect the lives and dignity of every Nigerian. Certainly, Nigeria cannot continue like this,” the party added.

While appealing for international support, the ADC urged the U.S. and other world powers to focus on strengthening Nigeria’s democracy rather than imposing punitive measures.

“We appreciate President Trump and other world leaders for their concern about the security situation in our country.

“However, mobilising or threatening military intervention would be counterproductive, undermining our democratic aspirations and long-term unity,” the ADC said.

The party warned that with insecurity rising, global confidence declining, and what it described as a government ‘obsessed with propaganda and self-celebration,’ Nigeria was running out of time to prevent total collapse unless urgent, decisive action was taken.