Activist Awode sets up global empowerment foundation to promote inclusive education

By Esther Onyegbula

Entrepreneur and former Students’ Union leader Louis Awode has launched the Louis Awode Foundation (LAF), a social impact initiative targeted at promoting inclusive education, community development and youth empowerment across underserved communities in Nigeria and abroad.

Announcing the initiative in Lagos, Awode said the foundation was inspired by his personal journey from Ogbere, Ogun State, where he faced early academic and social limitations, to becoming a global advocate for education and inclusion.

Awode, a former Secretary of the Students’ Union at Obafemi Awolowo University, with professional experience spanning Transsion Holdings, the University of St Andrews in Scotland, and ClovisCasuals — a fashion and lifestyle brand he founded, noted that access to learning opportunities “transformed” his life trajectory.

Currently pursuing an MBA at Georgia State University in the United States, he said the project would leverage education as a tool to bridge opportunity gaps and accelerate community growth.

“Education changed the course of my life,” he said. “The Louis Awode Foundation is about ensuring that more people, regardless of their background or circumstance, have access to opportunities to learn, grow, and lead change in their communities.”

According to Awode, LAF will operate through four strategic pillars: education, community development, empowerment and global impact.

Under its education arm, the foundation will offer scholarships, mentorship programmes and digital literacy training to underprivileged students, first-generation graduates and persons with disabilities.

In the area of community development, the foundation will collaborate with grassroots organisations to implement projects on clean water, healthcare access, economic empowerment and inclusive community centres.

The empowerment focus will support entrepreneurship through grants, financial literacy training and leadership development programmes for youths, women and people living with disabilities.

The global impact programme will align with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to tackle poverty, inequality and environmental sustainability through international partnerships and cross-border collaborations.

Awode named Taiwo Mojisola Abdulai as Marketing Lead, Bolatito Ajao as Secretary, Oyelola Olawale Kush as Event Strategist and Chiahulamiro Stanley as Global Fundraiser.

He said the team, drawn from diverse professional backgrounds, will drive the vision of building equitable access to education and opportunities.

The foundation, he said, will begin piloting programmes in selected communities before expanding to broader regional and international phases.