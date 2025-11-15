Accord to Imumolen: You can’t suspend a party you’re no longer in

Imumolen

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The national leadership of Accord has dismissed the purported suspension of its national chairman, Barr. Maxwell Mgbudem, by the party’s former presidential candidate, Prof. Chris Imumolen, insisting that the action has no legitimacy because Imumolen is no longer a member of the party.

According to the party, the move is nothing more than an attempt to create the false impression of a leadership crisis ahead of the 2027 general election.

In a statement signed by Joseph Omorogbe, National Publicity Secretary, the party said the announcement, made during what it described as a questionable gathering in Keffi, Nasarawa State, was staged with people who are not members of Accord.

According to the statement, the gathering was the mindset of a ‘political jobber’ seeking relevance.

The party explained that Imumolen had already been expelled by the National Executive Committee (NEC) on 20 November 2024 following what it called an attempt to undermine the party’s constitution. It added that he did not challenge the expulsion and also failed to appeal the dismissal of a suit he filed at the FCT High Court.

“Having lost political relevance after his inordinate ambition to hijack the party… his subsequent expulsion… and dismissal of the suit he instituted… Imumolen has been wandering in political wilderness,” the statement said.

Accord also referenced a 17 July 2025 judgment delivered by Justice Fatima A. Aliyu of the FCT High Court, which struck out a case filed by Imumolen and others on the grounds that the matter fell outside the court’s jurisdiction.

The statement quoted the ruling: “From the totality of the issues and authorities considered, it is clear that the subject matter of this suit pertains to a non-justiciable intra-party leadership dispute… In light of the foregoing, the Preliminary Objection succeeds. This suit is accordingly struck out for want of jurisdiction. All pending applications and interim orders granted in this matter shall abide by this decision.”

With this, Accord said it is clear that Imumolen neither has the legal standing nor the moral authority to call any meeting or make pronouncements on behalf of the party.

“It is evident that Chris Imumolen is no longer a member of our great party, Accord, let alone to call for a purported stakeholders meeting with political hirelings,” the statement noted.

The party reaffirmed that there is no leadership dispute within Accord, stressing that Barr. Mgbudem remains the duly recognised national chairman, as confirmed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which lists him on its website.

“All members of the party are in one accord and will not be distracted by the activities of its expelled members and their sponsors whose intention is to destabilise the party ahead of the 2027 general election,” Omorogbe stated.

He added that Accord under Mgbudem’s leadership has been reorganised and strengthened to operate as a ‘formidable progressive mass movement’ in the quest for a better, greater and prosperous democratic nation.”

The party urged the public to disregard the Keffi episode.

“The party urges Nigerians to ignore the political ranting of Imumolen as his jamboree in Keffi is not an organ of the party and has no place in the Accord constitution. He merely craved for cheap publicity to mislead unsuspecting members of the public,” it said.