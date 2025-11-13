Accord Party faction suspends Mgbudem leadership, names Imumolen as National chairman

By John Alechenu, Abuja

A faction of the Accord Party (AP), comprising state chairmen from all 36 states, on Thursday announced the suspension of the party’s National Chairman, Barr Maxwell Mgbudem, and his deputy, citing alleged anti-party activities. Chris Imumolen was named as the new National Chairman following the decision, which was anchored on an existing Federal High Court judgment regarding the party’s leadership dispute.

The announcement was made during a stakeholders’ meeting held in Keffi, Nassarawa State. Ambassador Kabiru Hassan, speaking to newsmen, explained that the suspension was based on evidence that Mgbudem and his deputy had undermined the party’s internal processes.

“The duo allegedly colluded with external political actors to support the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chukwuma Soludo, in the recently concluded Anambra Governorship election,” Hassan said. “Such actions contravene the goals and principles of the Accord Party.”

The stakeholders accused Mgbudem and his deputy of engaging in unwholesome practices that ran contrary to the party’s aspirations and emphasized that their actions could jeopardize the party’s credibility.

In a pointed warning, the faction cautioned Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, who is reportedly interested in seeking re-election on the Accord Party platform, to exercise caution in dealing with the ousted leadership. “Governor Adeleke should be wary of engaging with the suspended National Chairman to avoid falling into a judicial quagmire that could derail his political ambitions,” Hassan said.

The stakeholders affirmed their commitment to strengthening the party and ensuring adherence to its internal processes, pledging to protect its unity and integrity ahead of upcoming elections.