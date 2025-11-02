Accessible, sustainable, and accurate data needed in Nigeria’s health ecosystem – Veen

By Gabriel Ewepu

The Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Vannin Healthcare, Oliver van Veen, in this interview said Nigeria and other African countries need to have accessible and sustainable data to serve as cornerstone in their health ecosystem while speaking on other pertinent issues.

Excepts;

Since Nigeria and other African countries have the challenge of data-driven health sector, do you have any plans to build capacity in that regard?

The challenge of establishing a robust, data-driven health sector in Nigeria and other African nations is a significant impediment to effective healthcare delivery. At Vannin Healthcare, we recognize that simply providing medical supplies or technology is insufficient.

Therefore, our approach to capacity building is multi-faceted and long-term. We actively develop plans to partner with local healthcare institutions, academic bodies, and governmental agencies to implement comprehensive training programs on any project we implement.

These programmes will focus on several key areas:

Health Informatics Training: We aim to equip healthcare professionals with the skills to collect, manage, analyze, and interpret health data effectively.

This includes training on our Electronic Health Records, EHR, system, data security, and the ethical use of patient information.

Technical Infrastructure Support: Recognizing the infrastructure deficits, including unreliable power and limited internet connectivity, we plan to invest in and provide technical expertise for the establishment of resilient health data infrastructure.

This could involve the implementation of cloud-based solutions and offline-capable data collection tools.

Leadership and Governance in Health Data: We believe in empowering local leaders. Our capacity-building initiatives will include workshops and mentorship programs for healthcare administrators and policymakers on the importance of data in strategic decision-making, resource allocation, and public health surveillance.

Basically, what health data are very crucial at this point to enable interventions in Nigeria’s health sector?

To enable targeted and effective interventions in Nigeria’s health sector, several types of health

data are absolutely crucial.

From our perspective, the immediate priorities should be:

Epidemiological Data: Real-time data on the incidence and prevalence of infectious diseases

such as malaria, tuberculosis, and Lassa fever, as well as non-communicable diseases like

diabetes and cardiovascular conditions, is fundamental for early warning systems and rapid response.

Maternal and Child Health Data: Key indicators such as maternal mortality rates, infant and

under-five mortality rates, vaccination coverage, and nutritional status are essential for

designing and evaluating programs that protect the most vulnerable populations.

Health Systems Data: Information on the availability of healthcare facilities, essential medicines,

and qualified health workers is critical for identifying gaps in the healthcare system and ensuring

equitable access to care.

Demographic and Social Determinants of Health Data: Understanding population demographics, socioeconomic status, and environmental factors is vital for addressing the root causes of health inequities.

What can your organization do to reach out to ensure sustainability and accuracy in having reliable data for the Nigerian health sector?

Sustainability and accuracy are the cornerstones of a reliable health data ecosystem. Vannin

Healthcare is committed to fostering both through the following strategies:

Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs): We will actively seek to form strategic partnerships with

government entities.

Investing in Local Talent: To ensure accuracy and sustainability, we believe it is imperative to

build a local workforce of data scientists, health informaticians, and IT professionals.

We plan to support scholarships, internships, and professional development opportunities in these fields.

Promoting Data Standards and Interoperability: We advocate for and support the adoption of

national standards for health data collection and exchange. This will ensure that data from

different sources can be integrated and compared, providing a more comprehensive picture of

the nation’s health. Having a system that can perform this is also crucial and why we do push

our own system as the gold standard.

However, we have purposely made our system open to link up with other systems where needed through APIs or HL7 integrations.

Community Engagement: To improve data accuracy, it is essential to build trust with communities. We support initiatives that educate the public on the importance of health data and ensure that data collection processes are culturally sensitive and respect patient privacy.

What other things could be done by the Nigerian government and other African countries to drive deep health interventions?

The Nigerian government and other African nations have a pivotal role to play in driving deep

health interventions. We recommend the following actions:

Increased and Sustained Health Funding: Governments must prioritize and increase their

domestic investment in the health sector.

This includes allocating sufficient funds for primary healthcare, health infrastructure, and the health workforce. We look to lessen this burden by structuring long term low interest financing with long grace periods so our partners or clients can see the efficiencies and cost saving prior to any major repayments being made.

Strengthening Regulatory Frameworks: Robust legal and regulatory frameworks are needed to govern digital health, ensure data privacy and security, and promote the ethical use of health information.

Investing in Digital Infrastructure: Governments should prioritize investments in reliable power,

internet connectivity, and digital literacy programs, especially in rural and underserved areas, to

create an enabling environment for a data-driven health sector.

Establish a Culture of Data-Driven Decision-Making: Political will is essential. Governments

must champion the use of data in policy formulation, programme planning, and performance

management across all levels of the health system.

Africa is in a great position to do this, although at a relatively low digital maturity, the fact that this is almost a blank canvas can at times make it easier to install a new system.

What is your view about health investment in Nigeria and other African countries, and what do you recommend as a corporate organization?

The health investment landscape in Nigeria and across Africa is one of immense opportunity. The growing population and rising middle class are increasing the demand for quality healthcare services.

However, significant challenges, including a complex regulatory environment and infrastructure gaps, remain. As a corporate organization, Vannin Healthcare’s view is one of optimistic realism.

We believe that the potential to create a significant positive impact on health outcomes while achieving sustainable business growth is substantial.

Our Recommendations to Fellow Corporate Organizations:

Adopt a Long-Term Investment Horizon: Meaningful change in the healthcare sector takes time.

We encourage a patient capital approach that prioritizes long-term impact over short-term gains.

Embrace Collaboration: No single organization can solve the complex health challenges facing

the continent. We advocate for a collaborative approach, working in partnership with governments, local businesses, and civil society.

A common saying we have in our company is we are not looking for customers, we are always looking for partners.

Focus on Local Needs and Context: Solutions must be tailored to the specific needs and context

of the communities they are intended to serve. This requires deep local knowledge and a

commitment to co-creating solutions with local stakeholders.

Invest in Innovation: We see tremendous potential for disruptive technologies like artificial

intelligence and mobile health to leapfrog traditional healthcare delivery models. We encourage

investment in local innovation and entrepreneurship in the health-tech space.

In conclusion, Vannin Healthcare is deeply committed to being a long-term partner in the development of a robust and equitable healthcare system in Nigeria and across Africa. We believe that by working together, we can build a healthier and more prosperous future for all.