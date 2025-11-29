Abuja to host 3000 delegates for 2026 JPI Youth Leadership Convention

By Juliet Ebirim

Preparations are underway for the 2026 edition of the JPI Youth Leadership Convention, an event expected to draw nearly 3,000 participants from 15 countries to Abuja from March 28 to 29, 2026. Organised by Jamie Pajoel International (JPI), the gathering aims to provide young people with a space to learn, exchange ideas and explore opportunities within and beyond Nigeria.

At a press briefing in Abuja, the President of the JPI Abuja Chapter, Deborah Remmy, noted that the convention comes at a time when many young people are seeking clarity about their future. She said this year’s theme, “Big Vision, Bold Step,” encourages participants to think ambitiously while taking practical steps toward personal and professional growth.

National President of JPI Nigeria, Michael Chizota, noted that since inception in 2009, the organisation has engaged thousands of young people through conferences, training sessions and state chapter activities, as well as sponsoring delegates to international programmes and supporting youth-led initiatives across the country.

According to Chizota, the 2026 convention will bring together young leaders, professionals and changemakers from across Africa and beyond. Discussions will centre on issues affecting young people; including unemployment, access to opportunities, enterprise development, social innovation and leadership. He added that the overall vision is to support the emergence of young people who can contribute productively to their communities and national development.

The event will feature speakers and facilitators drawn from sectors such as public service, business, social impact, technology, real estate, agriculture, health, education and the creative industries.

On his part, JPI Founder and Global President, Dr. Jamie Pajoel, highlighted the organisation’s focus on character, service, accountability and long-term impact. Also, youth advocate and cultural promoter Ambassador David-AllGreen Fiase shared reflections on volunteering, describing it as a pathway to learning and building relationships.

In her remarks, Sandra Njoku-Samuel, Executive Director of Media for the 2026 convention and Vice President of the JPI Abuja Chapter, noted that the event is designed to offer structured guidance, mentorship and networking for those looking to take their next steps.