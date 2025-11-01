Abuja Film Festival Selects Kunie Foundation’s echoes from the shadows

By Chinedu Adonu

The Kunie Foundation has announced that its short film anthology, Echoes From the Shadows, has been officially selected for screening at the 2025 Abuja International Film Festival (AIFF), scheduled for November 6–11, 2025.

Echoes From the Shadows tells deeply human stories from Iva Valley in Enugu—an often overlooked community. Through a blend of documentary-style realism and narrative storytelling, the film highlights the lived experiences of women, children, and youth confronting poverty, gender inequality, and social exclusion while holding on to resilience, hope, and the desire to create positive change.

The film was developed as part of the Kunie Foundation’s broader mission to promote social inclusion, gender equity, and socio-economic transformation through data-driven advocacy and strategic partnerships.

Produced in collaboration with Afrochives Studio, the anthology humanises data by transforming statistics about deprivation and inequality into relatable faces, voices, and emotions that policymakers and citizens can connect with.

The three short films spark conversations on masculinity and gender-based violence, the impact of poverty on aspiration, and how fragile health systems and social exclusion deepen inequality.

Expressing joy over the selection, Damilola Oyewusi, Executive Director of the Kunie Foundation, described the recognition as “a reminder that stories can be powerful policy tools.”

“Storytelling helps us confront uncomfortable truths with empathy. Echoes From the Shadows gives voice to people who are often spoken about but rarely listened to. Platforms like AIFF help move these experiences from the margins to the centre of development conversations. We want these stories to inspire meaningful action around poverty, gender, and social inclusion in Nigeria,” Oyewusi said.

According to the Foundation’s Communications & Partnership Manager, Uchenna Igboeme, storytelling for Kunie Foundation “goes beyond awareness; it is a strategy for systemic change.”

Now in its 22nd edition, the Abuja International Film Festival remains one of Africa’s most respected platforms for showcasing films that inspire dialogue and drive social impact. Kunie Foundation’s participation underscores its commitment to using creative media as a tool for advocacy, empathy, and transformation.