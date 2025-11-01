Abia partners WIOCC to fix high-speed internet connectivity in 17 LGAs

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Abia State government has partnered with the West Indian Ocean Cable Company, WIOCC, to provide internet connectivity in the state’s Duct Infrastructure project across the 17 council areas.

The WIOCC Duct Infrastructure project is being set up to transform the digital and internet connectivity landscape of the state.

Speaking while performing the ground breaking ceremony at the Aba town hall in Aba South council area, Governor Alex Otti said the project was set up to highlight the commitment of his administration to the development of the state’s technology infrastructure.

He disclosed that the overall objective of the project is to run an interconnected underground duct system to support the deployment of reliable broadband technology, superior digital services and expand the network to the advantage of all residents of the state.

The governor also stated that his administration is building an interconnected service delivery architecture that would limit the use of physical papers and files and create a new culture of digital communication, interactions and exchange among students, teachers, patients, government institutions and members of the general public.

He assured that the duct Infrastructure development initiative would on completion, form the base for the accelerated growth of the State’s digital economy, providing the structural leverage for enterprise innovation, resource sharing and collaboration across geographical boundaries.

He added that the project would have a multiplier benefits in the area of job creation, enterprise partnerships, and the multiplication of entrepreneurial opportunities, noting that the project on completion would create not less than two hundred thousand direct and indirect jobs.

He said: ”While the project will begin with the urban centres, my assurance is that no community will be left behind.

“Our target is that over the next 12 to 18 months, we shall see a dramatic rise in the number of homes, schools, offices, and institutions connected to the broadband superhighway that runs on the DUCT fiber infrastructure we are laying the foundation today.

“The successful delivery of this project, as we have seen in other places, will attract the interest of big players in the global tech ecosystem to the state.”

Earlier, the Managing Director of WIOCC, Dr Ayotunde Coker noted that his company has been active in building digital infrastructure across Africa for the past 18 years, adding that the Governor is bringing economic growth to all nooks and crannies of the State through the project.

Coker explained that the project is all about breaking barriers and building new technology infrastructure in Abia State.

He assured that his company possesses the capacity for the duct infrastructure, which brings the fiber to homes and businesses,as well as distributes the connectivity to the superhighway.

In his goodwill massage, the General Overseer, Omega Power Ministry, OPM, Apostle Gift Chibuzo Chinyere, described the project as a major breakthrough which will connect the state to high speed internet connectivity and deliver massive employment opportunities and commended the governor for the initiative.

Others who spoke at the event, including the representative of Nokia-Seimens, Mr. Mike Okpechimeh also described the project as a transformational one that will change the face of the state.