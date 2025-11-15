Abejide fights back as expelled ADC members move to void his mandate

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Hon. Leke Joseph Abejide, the two-term representative of Yagba East/West/Mopamuro Federal Constituency in Kogi State, has pushed back firmly against a move to declare his seat vacant.

His camp says the petition, submitted by two individuals who have already been expelled from the party, is baseless and cannot stand any constitutional test.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Public Communications, Bashiru Abdul Mohammed, the lawmaker’s team described the petitioners, Kingsley Temitope Ogga and Adaji John Udale, as persons without any legal or party authority to challenge Abejide’s mandate.

Mohammed noted that both men had been expelled through their wards, with the decisions ratified at the local government, state, and national levels, making their intervention a ‘non-issue’ from the start.

He stressed that the petitioners also attempted to mislead the public through a recent publication that, in his view, was driven by malice rather than facts.

“The leadership of the African Democratic Party (ADC) has long expelled the duo, Mr. Kingsley Temitope Ogga through his ward Oga-Omi-Odo Ara and likewise to Mr. Adaji. Their expulsion was further rectified by their respective Local Government Areas and affirmed by both the State and National Working Committee (NWC), hence lacks the jurisdictional authority and locus standi to effect, as erroneously reported on the 13th November Tribune’s publication of 2025.”

Mohammed also advised the petitioners to familiarize themselves with constitutional provisions guiding the removal of lawmakers.

He pointed specifically to Sections 68 and 109 of the Constitution, which outline how National Assembly and State Assembly seats may be declared vacant.

Mohammed urged the duo to get themselves properly educated and abreast with the constitutional stipulations to declaring a lawmaker’s seat vacant, entrenched in sections 68 for National Assembly and 109 for State Houses of Assembly respectively.

He further argued that those behind the petition were attempting to rely on constitutional arguments they had little moral basis to invoke.

“The ADC who fragrantly failed to respect the constitution of the party at the national level, following Nwosu’s resignation cannot reference to the superior constitution of Nigeria at the state level,” he stated.

Mohammed warned the individuals against continued impersonation, saying their actions could attract legal consequences if they refuse to stop. He added that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, PhD, was expected to dismiss the petition once it reaches his table.

He reaffirmed that Abejide was duly re-elected in accordance with both party and constitutional requirements, and that his mandate remains intact and strongly defended by his supporters.