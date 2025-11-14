Abductors of 6 defence ministry directors demand N150m ransom

Indications have emerged that the abductors of six directors of the Federal Ministry of Defence along the Kabba–Lokoja highway in Kogi State are demanding N150 million for their release.

The directors were kidnapped on November 10, 2025, while traveling from Lagos to Abuja for a Directorate-level promotion examination. Sources described the incident as a well-coordinated ambush.

One family member, who spoke to Vanguard on condition of anonymity, said: “We are still in shock over the whole incident. To worsen our pain, the kidnappers are demanding N150 million to free all six of them. Where and how can we raise such an outrageous amount? We are appealing to the kidnappers to release our breadwinners unharmed. This is all we can say.”

In a statement on Tuesday, the Association of Senior Staff of the Federal Ministry of Defence, ASCSN, by its President, Shehu Mohammed, and Secretary-General, Joshua Apebo, condemned the abduction and assured members that efforts were underway to secure the directors’ release.

The statement identified the abducted directors as Mrs. Ngozi Ibeziakor, Mrs. C. Emeribe, Mrs. Helen Ezeakor, Mrs. C. Ladoye, Mrs. J. Onwuzurike, and Mrs. Catherine Essien.

They are all members of ASCSN and staff of Command Day Secondary School, CDSS, Ojo, Lagos.

The union disclosed that the Defence Ministry had already mobilized security operatives, taking urgent steps to ensure the safe rescue of the victims.