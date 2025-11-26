Abductions: Stop cutting deals with bandits, ADC tells FG

…Warns: “You Can’t Buy Peace from Terrorists”

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Wednesday accused the Federal Government of undermining the fight against insurgency by allegedly holding secret negotiations with bandits responsible for mass kidnappings across the country.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC welcomed the release of abducted worshippers in Kwara State and schoolchildren in Kebbi but said the circumstances surrounding their freedom raise troubling questions about the government’s security approach.

“While we are delighted that these citizens can finally reunite with their families, we must reiterate our long-standing position that these abductions should never have occurred in the first place if the government were alive to its constitutional responsibilities,” Abdullahi said.

The party highlighted conflicting accounts from top officials, including the Inspector General of Police and the Presidential spokesperson, suggesting a lack of transparency. It questioned whether money or other concessions were offered to secure the releases, warning that any form of negotiation strengthens criminal networks and fuels a “banditry economy.”

The ADC noted that the return of bandits to Isaac Community in Kwara State shortly after the Eruku release indicates the government’s strategy is merely recycling fear rather than ending it.

The party also criticised the closure of 47 Federal Unity Schools, describing it as a sign of weakness that emboldens extremist groups. It called for urgent action, including the deployment of NSCDC personnel to all Federal Unity Schools to ensure safe learning environments.

“The more we capitulate, the more ground we lose as a nation,” the ADC warned, urging the government to secure schools, guarantee the safe return of every abducted child, and demonstrate that Nigeria will not bow to terror.