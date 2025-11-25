Abductions: NUT threatens withdrawal of teachers from classrooms

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, has condemned in strong terms the recent attacks on schools in Kebbi and Niger states, describing the rising wave of abductions and killings as a national emergency threatening the country’s education system.

Addressing journalists on behalf of the National Executive Council, NEC, of the union, NUT President Comrade Audu Amba said the association is outraged by the brutal killing of a vice principal and a security guard, as well as the abduction of 25 female students of Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, Kebbi State, and over 300 pupils and 12 staff members of St. Mary’s Catholic Schools, Papiri, Niger State.

“These barbaric attacks are unacceptable. We call on the Federal Government to bring these attacks to an end to prevent the total collapse of the education system,“ he declared.

The union lamented that the nation has witnessed a horrifying history of mass kidnappings of students and teachers over the last decade, citing: Chibok abduction of 276 girls (Borno, April 14, 2014); Dapchi abduction of 110 schoolgirls (Yobe, February 19, 2018), including Leah Sharibu; kidnapping of 39 students (Kaduna Forestry College, March 11, 2021) and abduction of about 200 students from GSS Jangebe (Zamfara, February 26, 2021).

Others, the union noted, are the kidnapping of 128 students and 44 staff of Zamfara College of Agriculture (August 16, 2021); abduction of 121 students from Bethel Baptist High School (Kaduna, July 5, 2021) and the kidnapping of 287 pupils in Kuriga, Kaduna (March 7, 2024).

“This is not merely a series of attacks on schools. This is an assault on the entire foundation of education and sustainable development in Nigeria,” Amba stressed.

The NUT expressed deep concern that the surge in attacks has forced the closure of schools in affected states, effectively jeopardising the future of millions of children.

The union criticised the government’s failure to fully implement the Safe Schools Declaration, which outlines measures intended to protect educational institutions from violence.

“We demand intensified efforts to rescue abducted students and staff, and the immediate strengthening of security around schools, particularly in high-risk areas,” the NUT stated.

Education, the union stressed, is the backbone of national development, and teachers are central to the delivery of quality learning and civic growth.

“For Nigeria to take its rightful place among nations, government must secure the right of every child to learn in a safe, conducive environment,” Amba said, calling for well-structured and properly secured learning facilities across the country.

The NUT expressed sympathy with families of the victims and all affected communities.

“Every moment that those children remain in captivity leaves a permanent scar on our collective conscience. We urge that the perpetrators of these crimes be tracked down and prosecuted without delay,” Amba said.

Warning of possible industrial action, the NUT President declared: “If these deadly attacks continue, the union will have no option but to direct all teachers to stay away from classrooms until their safety is guaranteed.”