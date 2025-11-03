Abduction of Anambra neurosurgeon a direct assault on national health security – Minister

By Vincent Ujumadu

Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Adekunle Salako, has described the abduction of a neurosurgeon at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi, Dr. Tochukwu Mbanugo, as a direct assault on Nigeria’s national health security.

Dr. Mbanugo was kidnapped at Omaha Junction, Uruagu Nnewi, while returning home after performing a series of surgeries at the hospital.

In a statement, Salako said the incident was particularly distressing, given its implications for the country’s already fragile health system. He noted that Nigeria has fewer than 150 practicing neurosurgeons serving a population of over 220 million — far below the World Health Organisation (WHO) benchmark of one neurosurgeon per 100,000 people.

“Nigeria currently has one neurosurgeon per 1.9 million citizens, making every specialist invaluable. This abduction is a direct assault on national health security and a threat to our collective well-being. We strongly condemn all forms of violence against healthcare professionals,” he said.

The minister described doctors, nurses, and allied health workers as national assets who must be protected, urging the Anambra State government and relevant security agencies to intensify efforts to locate Dr. Mbanugo and ensure his immediate, safe, and unconditional release.

“His kidnapping occurred at the very point where he should have been safest — returning home after serving humanity,” Salako added.

It was gathered that the abductors have contacted some of the doctor’s colleagues using his phone, apparently to demand ransom.

Hospital authorities confirmed that the case has been reported to the Anambra State Police Command, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Police Anti-Kidnapping Squad, and local vigilante groups.

Salako further disclosed that the NAUTH management is working closely with security agencies, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), and other stakeholders to ensure the neurosurgeon’s prompt and safe release.