A VICE CHANCELLOR WITH AN EYE FOR DETAIL: The art of thorough leadership in action!

Prof. Asagba

By Danny Kems

Professor Samuel Ogheneovo Asagba is a trailblazing Biochemist and Vice-Chancellor of Delta State University, Abraka (Delsu). He is a highly accomplished scholar, and academic leader, whose career reflects a lifelong dedication to excellence in research, education, and institutional development.

He is a seasoned academic with over three decades of experience in teaching, research, and university administration. He began his academic career at the Delta State University, where he steadily rose through the ranks, holding several strategic positions including: Head of Department of BioChemistry, Dean of Faculty of Science, Chairman of numerous university committees, Provost, Asaba Campus, Delta State University, Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration, Delta State University.

On December 1, 2024, he assumed office as the Vice-Chancellor of the Delta State University, Abraka. His appointment was not only a testament to his outstanding academic credentials but also a groundbreaking moment. His leadership ushered in a new era of innovation, inclusion, and academic excellence at Delsu, Nigeria’s foremost State University. A prolific scholar, Professor Samuel Asagba has made significant contributions to the field of biochemistry, with particular focus on Toxicology.

He has authored several personal and peer-reviewed publications, many of which appear in reputable international journals. His research works has been instrumental to the advancement of knowledge in health and nutritional sciences and his academic excellence and leadership have earned him several professional honours.

Prof. is a member of numerous national and international academic bodies and serves as a reviewer and editorial board member for several scientific journals.

Since assuming office, as Vice Chancellor of Delsu, he has emphasized: STEM innovation, Gender equity, Research-driven education, University- industry collaboration, Infrastructure development and digital transformation.

This devoted and resilient Vice-Chancellor has prioritized institutional expansion and modernization, establishing two groundbreaking faculties to meet emerging academic demands. The Faculty of Health Sciences now encompasses Pharmacology, Nursing, Public Health, Medical Laboratory Sciences, Physiotherapy, and Optometry, while the Faculty of Environmental Sciences resuscitated from the defunct Asaba campus includes Surveying, Estate Management, Geography and Regional Planning, Architecture and Building programs.

Further unbundling initiatives have elevated specialized disciplines: Computer Science has evolved into the stand-alone Faculty of Computing, and the Department of Mass Communication has been separated from the Faculty of Social Sciences to form the new Faculty of Communication and Media Studies. This faculty now offers diverse programs such as Public Relations, Advertising, Mass Communication, Film and Multimedia Studies, Broadcasting, Journalism and Media Studies.

Prof. Asagba’s achievements extend to creating three new faculties overall- Environmental Sciences, Computing, and Allied Health Sciences fostering a more dynamic and interdisciplinary academic environment.

Infrastructure development stands as a cornerstone of his administration. Key projects include the construction of an access road linking the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences (BMS) and the Faculty of Arts. The ongoing construction of the Faculty of Agriculture building addresses long-standing challenges. Since relocating from Asaba, the faculty has relied on the old College of Education structure. “We have started the Faculty of Agriculture structure,” Prof. Asagba noted. “As more money comes in, I hope to finish it within two months, it’s a complex of two or three story buildings.”

Other vital upgrades include the reconstruction of an abandoned 500-capacity lecture theatre; renovation of the 750-capacity Lecture Halls A, B, C, and D, and refurbishment of the old Faculty of Pharmacy building. At the Faculty of Clinical Sciences in Oghara, lecture halls have been renovated alongside the installation of fibre optic internet and a robust 24-hour server room to enhance research connectivity.

Power reliability has been strengthened at the ICT centre in Site II with an upgraded server room featuring a 15KVA inverter and 32 panels for constant supply. Additionally, there has been procurement of office equipment and furniture for the current accreditation exercise, ensuring seamless operations across lecture halls and administrative offices. His tenure so far has been marked with efforts to deepen Delsu’s global partnerships while improving internal systems, staff welfare, and student development.

On a daily basis, he is known for his meticulous attention to details. Those who have worked with him often echo his reputation for reading memos word by word-ensuring every line counts. This is not just a formality; it’s the mark of a leader committed to effective administration.

As Professor Samuel Asagba marks his first year in office, he continues to represent the pinnacle of intellectual brilliance, visionary leadership, and gender progress in Nigeria’s academic space. As Vice-Chancellor of Delsu, he is not only shaping the future of science and technology education but also inspiring a new generation of leadership.

His story is one of dedication, excellence, and breaking barriers; and his legacy will continue to influence the Nigerian academic community for years to come.