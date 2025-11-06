6ixtune crowned king of ‘Battle of the Beats’ S1

By Benjamin Njoku

Nigeria’s first Afrobeats production reality show, Battle of the Beats, has crowned its inaugural champion. Olatunji Abubakar, known professionally as 6ixtune, emerged winner of the debut season, taking home the grand prize of N500,000 and the title of Battle of the Beats Champion.

6ixtune’s melodic precision, deft mixing, and standout consistency impressed the judges, who praised his ability to fuse traditional Afrobeats with contemporary sound design.

“This victory is not just for me but for every producer who has ever been overlooked,” he said.

Paul John Danbinta (Zeldak D Illest Producer) finished second, receiving N300,000 for his bold, experimental style, while Jesse Marthias (J.C Beats) placed third, taking home N200,000 for his polished, rhythm-driven production approach that resonated strongly with judges and viewers.

The winners were selected by a three-man panel, including Styl-Plus vocalist Tunde Akinsanmi; Manasseh Mashi of The Isomers; and renowned producer Mr Mekoyo.

Akinsanmi described the talent on display as “extraordinary,” saying the finalists represented the evolving future of Afrobeats production. With the producer phase now concluded, the competition shifts to the artist category, where singers, rappers, and vocalists can compete for a N1 million grand prize and a N25 million label contract as the three winning beats become available for nationwide participation. Submissions are open until November 22, and the grand finale is scheduled for November 29, 2025.