6 things to know about PDP’s new national chairman, Kabiru Turaki

Turaki

Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and former Minister of Special Duties, has emerged as the new National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after a tense national convention in Ibadan.

His unopposed victory positions him as a central figure in reshaping the opposition party. Here are six key things to know about him:

1. He is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) with a strong legal pedigree

Kabiru Turaki is a respected legal practitioner whose expertise spans constitutional law, election petitions, arbitration, international criminal law, intellectual property, and corporate mergers. He is also a Notary Public.

2. He holds several professional fellowships and honours

He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (FCIArb) and a Fellow of the Institute of Corporate Administration (FCIDA), reflecting his standing and accomplishments within the legal community.

3. He is a former Minister of Special Duties

Turaki served as Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs and at one time acted as the Supervising Minister of Labour and Productivity—positions that expanded his influence in federal administration.

4. He has deep roots within the PDP

He currently chairs the PDP Former Ministers’ Forum and has contested both the Kebbi State governorship and the party’s presidential ticket. His long-term loyalty and engagement give him strong networks across the party’s structures.

5. He comes from a respected lineage in Kebbi State

Born on April 3, 1957, in Birnin Kebbi, Turaki hails from a family known for scholarship and public service. He also holds traditional titles such as Dan Masanin Gwandu and Zarumman Kabbi.

6. He is known for humility and consistency

Those close to him describe Turaki as modest and committed to public service. His steadiness and loyalty to the PDP during turbulent political seasons have strengthened his reputation.

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