6 things to know about new NDA Commandant, Maj. Gen. Oluyemi Olatoye

Olatoye

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, has announced the appointment of Major General Oluyemi Olatoye as its new Commandant.

His appointment marks another significant milestone in a distinguished military career defined by professionalism, discipline, and excellence

Major General Olatoye, a seasoned senior infantry officer, brings to the NDA a wealth of experience garnered from several strategic command, instructional, and staff appointments across the Nigerian Army.

Before his new assignment, he served as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Enugu, and Commander, Joint Task Force (South East), Operation Udoka.

He also previously held the prestigious position of Commandant, Nigerian Army School of Infantry, Jaji.

A highly accomplished officer, Major General Olatoye's dedication and service have earned him numerous honours and awards, including the Grand Service Star, Passed Staff Course (Dagger), Command Medal, Field Command Medal, General Operations Medal, and Training Support Medal.

He is also a graduate of the National Defence College, Tanzania.

Academically, Major General Olatoye holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree and a Master's degree in Security and Strategic Studies, both from Tanzania.

The new Commandant is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (MNIIA), a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Corporate Administrators, a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Management (MNIM), and a Senior Executive Fellow of the Harvard Kennedy School.

With his impressive pedigree, Major General Olatoye is expected to bring renewed vigour, vision, and professionalism to the training of future officers of the Nigerian Armed Forces, in line with the NDA’s mission of producing well-rounded and disciplined military leaders for the nation.