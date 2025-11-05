5 African countries added to U.S. high-risk travel list amid security concerns

The United States has placed five African countries on its updated list of high-risk travel destinations, citing rising insecurity, terrorism, and political turbulence across the continent.

According to travel advisories issued by the U.S. State Department between September and October 2025, Mali, Niger, and Sudan have been classified under Level 4: Do Not Travel, the highest warning level. Madagascar and Tanzania have also been moved to Level 3: Reconsider Travel due to worsening safety concerns.

The updated alert warns Americans to avoid or reconsider travel to regions affected by armed conflict, terrorism, violent crime, and deepening governance failures.

Officials say the security situation in these african countries continues to deteriorate, reflecting escalating violence and shifting geopolitical dynamics.

Rising Threats Across the Region

In Mali, sustained insurgency and armed clashes have destabilized large portions of the country, forcing the withdrawal of non-essential U.S. embassy personnel.

Neighboring Niger faces a similar landscape where terror attacks, criminal activity, and political unrest have made travel outside the capital Niamey particularly unsafe.

Sudan remains engulfed in conflict and humanitarian crisis following prolonged fighting between military and paramilitary factions. The U.S. Embassy in Khartoum has remained closed since 2023.

Further south, Madagascar has seen an increase in violent crime and political demonstrations, prompting its upgrade to Level 3. Tanzania was also raised to Level 3 due to concerns about extremist activity, civil unrest, and reports of targeted harassment of LGBTQ+ individuals.

