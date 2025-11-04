45 advertising practitioners inducted as fellows of ARCON in Lagos

By Efe Onodjae

The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has conferred its prestigious Fellowship status on 45 distinguished practitioners in the advertising and marketing communications industry during an induction ceremony held in Lagos.

The conferment, which represents the highest professional recognition within the advertising profession, was described as a reaffirmation of ARCON’s commitment to promoting excellence, ethics, and professional development in Nigeria’s marketing communications sector.

Speaking at the event, the Director-General of ARCON, Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo, congratulated the new Fellows and charged them to uphold the values of integrity, distinction, and leadership expected of the honour. He noted that the Fellowship was not merely ceremonial but a call to greater responsibility in advancing the practice of advertising in Nigeria.

“Being a Fellow of the Advertising profession comes with an obligation to serve as a pillar of support and a leading light to others. The profession depends on your experience, mentorship, and contribution to strengthen the standards of practice in the country,” Fadolapo said.

According to ARCON, the Fellowship is conferred on practitioners who have been registered as full members and have demonstrated consistent excellence over a period of at least fifteen years. The criteria include strong academic and professional qualifications, involvement in major marketing communication campaigns, mentorship, thought leadership, and active service to the industry through ARCON or sectoral associations.

The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, established under the Advertising Practitioners Registration Act of 1988 and strengthened by the ARCON Act 2022, serves as the statutory body regulating advertising practice in Nigeria.

So far, the council has conferred the Fellowship on about 170 practitioners since inception, with this year’s addition of 45 inductees bringing the number of active Fellows to over 200. A few of the earlier honorees are now retired, while some have passed on to eternal glory.

Among those inducted at the Lagos ceremony were notable figures from diverse sectors of marketing communications, academia, and corporate advertising. One of the inductees, Mr. Gerald Chukwuma Osugo, Chief Marketing Officer of Nile University of Nigeria, described the honour as a validation of integrity, creativity, and service to the profession.

Industry leaders and stakeholders who attended the ceremony commended ARCON for maintaining professional standards through initiatives such as the Fellowship and other continuous capacity-building programmes.

The new Fellows are expected to contribute to policy development, mentorship, and the promotion of ethical practices in advertising, as well as support ARCON’s mission of strengthening the credibility and global competitiveness of the Nigerian advertising industry.

With the growing influence of digital marketing, brand communications, and integrated campaigns, the elevation of 45 practitioners to the Fellowship cadre reflects ARCON’s broader vision of building a more accountable, professional, and globally respected advertising ecosystem in Nigeria.