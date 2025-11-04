4 Weeks: Family of kidnapped Kaduna priest appeals to Tinubu for swift rescue

Tinubu

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Family members and friends of Rev. Edwin Achi, an Anglican priest abducted with his wife, Mrs. Sarah Achi, on October 26, 2025, have appealed to President Bola Tinubu and security agencies to intensify efforts to secure their release.

Relatives said the couple has spent nearly four weeks in captivity after gunmen stormed their residence in Nissi village, Chikun Local Government Area, Kaduna State. The kidnappers reportedly contacted the family, demanding what they described as an “outrageous ransom.”

“We are here with friends of our brother and his wife to appeal to all relevant authorities—especially President Tinubu—to help secure their release. We need your help now more than ever,” the family said.

Their plea follows President Tinubu’s directive for the immediate rescue of students abducted in Kebbi and Niger States, with the Nigerian Army, DSS, and police mobilised in intelligence-driven operations.

The family urged the President to extend similar urgency to Rev. Achi and his wife, stressing that all kidnapping victims deserve equal attention, and called on Nigerians of goodwill to continue praying for their safe return.