4 feared dead, 5 injured in Asaba land dispute clash

File: Injured man

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA — Four persons were feared dead and five others reportedly sustained gunshot injuries following a violent dispute on Monday at Kilometre 1, Asaba–Benin Expressway, over ownership of a piece of land.

According to the caretaker of the affected property, Dalha Muhammad, trouble began around 12 noon when individuals he described as armed vigilante operatives arrived at the compound in several vehicles and attempted to eject the tenants. He alleged that the group opened fire when the tenants refused to vacate the premises.

Muhammad claimed that four tenants died on the spot, while the injured were taken to St. Rebecca Hospital, Asaba, where they were receiving treatment for gunshot wounds.

Chairman of Abraka Quarters, Alhaji Auwalu Dalhatu, confirmed that some security operatives had earlier visited the premises on November 21, directing occupants to vacate the property. Dalhatu said the tenants relied on an existing court judgment, which they said affirmed Mr. Kingsley Ijebuonwu as their landlord. He also stated that the tenants reported the earlier threat to the B Division Police Station, where they were assured of protection.

Witnesses alleged that despite alerting police during Monday’s attack, officers arrived only after the assailants had left.

The tenants identified two of the deceased as Kabiru Abdullahi and one Mohammed, while two of the injured were named as Baba Ado and Muzan.

Landlord Gives Background

Speaking with reporters, Mr. Ijebuonwu said the land belonged to his late father and had been the subject of ongoing legal disputes. He stated that court judgments had previously affirmed his family’s ownership. He also alleged that rival claimants to the property had presented documents he believes are not genuine—an allegation that remains unverified.

Legal Counsel Reacts

Counsel to the landlord, Barr. Charles Obodozie, condemned the incident and said the matter was still before the courts. He noted that his client had secured favourable judgments but added that further legal issues were pending.

Police Confirm Investigation

When contacted, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, confirmed that police were aware of injuries resulting from what he described as “a process related to executing a court order.” He said he had not yet received confirmation of any deaths but added that the command had launched an investigation.