30 years of excellence: AMAN celebrates milestone anniversary, honours best creatives in showbiz industry

By Benjamin Njoku

The Artiste Managers Association of Nigeria (AMAN) is set to roll out drums to celebrate its 30th anniversary with a grand awards ceremony, recognizing and rewarding excellence in the creative industries. The event, scheduled for November 26, 2025, at the Grand Ballroom, Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, will also mark the second edition of the AMAN Awards.

AMAN President and a leading figure in the country’s showbiz industry, Collins Ifeanyi Onwuneme Ajereh Enebeli, popularly known as Mavin Grandpa Worldwide (MGW), stated that the association has been working tirelessly to make this milestone anniversary a memorable one. The event promises to be an upgrade from the previous year’s ceremony, with a longer award list and surprise guests.

“An association that has lasted through three decades in Nigeria is not a baby. This is why the association is rolling out the drums to celebrate its 30th anniversary of existence in grand style. We have surprises for our guests, including a longer award list made possible by the board of Governors for the AMAN Awards. We can’t afford to keep quiet about this milestone.”

Enebeli, father of award winning music producer Don Jazzy, added, “We see this as a milestone worth celebrating and heavily too according to our means.”

The AMAN Awards aim to recognize and reward hard work and excellence within the creative industries in Nigeria, Africa, and beyond. The association has been instrumental in nurturing talents, promoting creativity, and inspiring innovation, while contributing to the growth and prosperity of the creative industries.

Over the past 30 years, AMAN has galvanized artiste managers across Nigeria, providing a platform for them to share ideas and maintain relationships with their clients. The association’s initiatives have helped expose members to the creative industries, providing beneficial insights and opportunities for growth. AMAN’s objectives include setting up a reward system to publicly recognize and reward talents for excellence. The association aims to empower and equip the next generation of creatives to become powerful leaders, contributing to the growth and prosperity of the creative industries across Africa and beyond.