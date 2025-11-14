2027: Tinubu’s achievements will make re-election seamless – Ondo women

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Women under the aegis of the Asiwaju Mandate Group (AMG) in Ondo State have declared that the achievements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will guarantee him a smooth path to re-election in the 2027 presidential contest.

Speaking during a women’s mobilisation programme held in Ondo town, the Coordinator of AMG’s women wing in the state, Yetunde Adeyanju, praised the President for driving equitable growth, reviving the economy, and giving women strategic roles in governance.

Adeyanju, a former commissioner, said the President’s strides in human capital development and infrastructure have positioned him strongly for a second term.

“His achievements so far to move the nation forward will give him the second chance to govern the country successfully,” she stated.

She said the group is mobilising support across the 18 local government areas of the state, pledging to deliver massive votes for Tinubu in 2027.

“Our mandate is to go to all local governments in Ondo State, mobilize our women, educate and sensitize them,” she said.

“The programme is put together by the Honourable Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, to highlight the achievements of our President. The mandate given to us is to ensure every woman in Ondo State votes for Bola Tinubu in 2027 on the APC platform.”

Adeyanju also projected continued economic improvement, noting falling food prices.

“Two years ago, we were buying rice between N180,000 and N200,000. With the trend in the market now, within the next two years, we will be buying rice for less than N20,000. I’m convinced about it,” she said.

Director-General of AMG, Olumuyiwa Asagunla, also addressed the crowd, saying the group has intensified grassroots mobilization to ensure overwhelming support for the APC and President Tinubu.

He highlighted ongoing government programmes, including the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), and urged Nigerians to acknowledge the administration’s efforts.

“What we are out for is to sensitize our people about the good works of our President through the Renewed Hope Agenda so that he can continue,” Asagunla said.

He added that the government has delivered improvements across sectors, appealing to electorates to support what he described as a “better government.”

The group reaffirmed its commitment to mobilizing women across the South-West to secure a resounding victory for President Tinubu in 2027.