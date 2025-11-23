2027: Tinubu to tackle insecurity, says BTO4PBAT DG

As Ward Coordinators Inaugurated in Ondo North

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Director General of BTO4PBAT, Ogbeni Adesuyi Adojutelegan, has expressed confidence that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration will effectively address Nigeria’s security challenges.

He gave the assurance during the inauguration of Ward Coordinators for BTO4PBAT, a political support group mobilizing grassroots backing for Tinubu’s reelection. Adojutelegan called for united efforts to tackle criminal activities, particularly the rising trend of armed kidnappings targeting public school students.

Speaking on the administration’s reforms, he stated, “The reforms under President Tinubu and the impactful performance of the Interior Minister, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, will translate into significant electoral support. The President has excelled in every sector and is committed to tackling the country’s security challenges.”

Represented by Fafumilade Adetilewa, Interior Minister Tunji-Ojo reiterated the government’s dedication to overcoming insecurity, noting that ongoing reforms are beginning to yield tangible results. “We will overcome insecurity, I assure you. Support President Bola Tinubu’s initiatives and his reelection in 2027. He has performed well and deserves another term,” he said.

The newly inaugurated coordinators were charged with strengthening grassroots mobilization across wards to boost support for Tinubu. Adojutelegan emphasized their key role in the reelection campaign.

Kehinde Obanla, Chairman of the APC in Akoko North West council area, encouraged party members to rally behind President Tinubu, highlighting Tunji-Ojo’s performance as a factor voters should recognize at the polls.

One of the coordinators, Suleiman Muyideen, pledged to intensify grassroots support, noting the goodwill enjoyed by the Minister among constituents as a positive indicator for the President’s reelection campaign.