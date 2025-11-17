2027: Pro-Tinubu group begins nationwide mobilisation

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Forward With Bola Ahmed Tinubu 2027 (4BAT) has kicked off nationwide mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections, announcing plans for a 5-million-man march to drum up support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s expected second-term bid.

At a press briefing in Abuja, the group’s Director-General, Comrade Peter Ikpen Ilefa, said the effort is aimed at rallying supporters across the country and encouraging the President to seek reelection.

He explained that the organisation was formed to drive grassroots engagement and build momentum for the coming political season.

“This dream was birthed a year ago by men and women of like minds, with a few key figures at the topmost echelon of our political space. I was overwhelmingly chosen to drive the process of making 4BAT the vehicle for renewing President Tinubu’s mandate under the All Progressives Congress (APC),” he said.

Ilefa noted that 4BAT has been consulting widely, meeting political leaders, traditional rulers, business figures and other stakeholders across all geopolitical zones.

“A number of political heavyweights have already vowed to deliver their constituencies for President Tinubu and the APC in 2027. There is widespread assurance across the country that the President will secure a glowing return in 2027,” he added.

He said the group’s structure runs from the zonal level down to polling units, with members already active in various communities.

According to him, “4BAT disciples are everywhere in the country mobilising support for President Tinubu’s return to power in 2027.”

Ilefa pointed to ongoing projects and federal policy decisions that, he said, have shaped the views of supporters calling for a second term.

“While I will not bore you with the long list of President Tinubu’s achievements, infrastructural development in the FCT speaks for itself. The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road and the Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway are just a tip of the iceberg among numerous legacy projects across the country,” he said.

He also referenced economic and fiscal reforms, describing them as key factors for those backing continuity.

“That masterstroke decision blocked a major conduit pipe used by oil cartels to siphon government resources. State allocations have tripled, giving states more resources to fund development projects,” he said.

On security, Ilefa argued that some previously troubled areas have recorded improvements.

“A typical example is the peace that has returned to Southern Kaduna, once a theatre of killings. People can now travel through Kaduna from Abuja and other parts of the North-West without fear. Communities that were sacked have been recovered, clashes have reduced, and normal life is returning,” he said.

He dismissed allegations of genocide and said some supporters view the economy and key sectors as making gradual progress.

“Nigeria is smiling into greatness. Nigerians are embracing reality and hopeful for full economic rejuvenation. There is more hope among Nigerians today as we collectively evolve into a great nation under God,” he said.