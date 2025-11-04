2027: Kwara political leaders unite to support Tinubu’s re-election

By Emma Elebeke

In a bid to strengthen the political landscape in Kwara State ahead of the 2027 presidential election, key political leaders under the banner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have resolved to work together to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and attract more dividends of democracy to the state.

At a strategic meeting attended by the Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, APC State Chairman Sunday Fagbemi, senators, members of the House of Representatives, and other federal appointees from the state, stakeholders exchanged ideas and held collaborative discussions geared toward boosting support for the President’s re-election.

The convener of the meeting, Otunba Biodun Ajiboye — Executive Secretary of the National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO) and a close ally of President Tinubu — underscored the importance of the gathering. He noted that Kwara State has benefitted from the Tinubu-led administration and that leaders must reciprocate the President’s support by consolidating unity within the APC.

“We decided to come together to think and talk about our politics and our situation in Kwara, and for the first time, we are bonding like brothers,” Ajiboye said. “We have successfully discussed as a family, and we are taking it further from here.”

He added that all elected and appointed leaders at the meeting were committed to supporting President Tinubu and ensuring a united political front capable of delivering victory in 2027.

“This meeting is geared toward making the political landscape in Kwara ready and permissible for the eventual victory of Mr. President,” he stated.

Senator Saliu Mustapha, representing Kwara Central, described the meeting as a “family gathering” of APC stakeholders focused on mutual appreciation and the shared aspiration for the state’s development.

“This meeting serves to recognize the President’s developmental efforts and to reinforce our commitment to his renewed hope agenda. Such collaborative efforts are essential for fostering a secure, prosperous, and united Kwara,” he said.

Stakeholders also used the forum to discuss the security challenges confronting the state and the measures government has taken to address them.