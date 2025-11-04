2027: IPC signs MoU with NAWOJ, GOCOP on electoral credibility, inclusivity

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Ahead of the 2027 general election, the International Press Centre IPC has called for renewed national commitment to rebuilding trust in the country’s electoral and democratic processes.

Speaking at the launch of a new report on Electoral Trust and the signing of a Strategic Memorandum of Understanding MoU in Abuja, IPC’s executive director, Lanre Arogundade, stressed that restoring public confidence in Nigeria’s democracy must go beyond the polling day.

He said it requires sustained integrity, inclusiveness and accountability in every phase of the process.

The event, organized under the European Union Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN II) Component 4: Support to Media, brought together top media practitioners, policymakers, civil society leaders, and development partners.

It also featured the signing of a strategic MoU between IPC, the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists NAWOJ and the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers GOCOP aimed at promoting responsible, gender-balanced, and public-interest journalism.

Unveiling the report titled “Rebuilding Electoral Trust: Media-Led Multi-Stakeholder Dialogues on Nigeria’s Democracy”, Arogundade said the document synthesized the outcomes of IPC’s nationwide consultations held across the six geopolitical zones between 2023 and 2025.

“The 2023 elections represented a pivotal juncture – there was notable progress in planning and logistics, but also a decline in trust due to technical and communication lapses.

“For 2027, rebuilding that trust must be a deliberate, continuous process involving all stakeholders – INEC, political parties, the media, civil society, security agencies and the judiciary”, he said.

Arogundade added that electoral credibility is not just about the final results but the integrity of the processes that precede them, like voter registration, transmission of results and communication with citizens.

In his goodwill message, Director General of the National Orientation Agency NOA, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu described the IPC’s initiative as a “critical effort in combating narratives that weaken electoral trust and democratic legitimacy.”

He said the media must remain central in shaping civic discourse and guiding public perception, stressing that “democracy cannot survive if citizens lose faith in the process.”

The IPC’s report outlined clear action points for major electoral stakeholders, urging the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to enhance transparency through proactive communication, strengthen result transmission via BVAS and IReV, and effectively prosecute electoral offenders.

It urged political parties to deepen internal democracy, uphold campaign finance transparency, and prioritize issues-based, inclusive campaigns.

The National Orientation Agency was charged with intensifying civic education and anti-vote-buying campaigns, particularly at the grassroots, while Media and Civil Society Organizations CSOs were encouraged to embrace fact-based, conflict-sensitive journalism, and to sustain advocacy for women, youth, and persons with disabilities.

Security agencies were reminded to maintain neutrality, professionalism, and inter-agency coordination during elections, while the judiciary was tasked with delivering timely, transparent adjudication of election petitions.

Speaking at the event, NAWOJ National chairperson, Aisha Ibrahim, emphasized that women journalists bring unique perspectives of fairness and human impact to political reporting.

She, however, decried persistent gender bias and disinformation campaigns targeting female journalists and politicians.

“We must confront the systemic barriers that exclude women’s voices from governance and the newsroom alike. Our partnership with IPC and GOCOP is a major step toward changing that narrative”, she said.

Earlier, Stella Nwofia, IPC’s Programme Manager, said the MoU with NAWOJ and GOCOP would institutionalize performance benchmarks for ethical reporting and strengthen professional standards, especially on gender-related electoral coverage.

“This collaboration will help the media uphold transparency and accountability as we prepare for the 2027 elections,” she noted.

In his remarks, President of GOCOP, Danlami Nmodu, reaffirmed the group’s commitment to credible online journalism and fact-checking initiatives.

Veteran journalist and Director of the International Society for Media in Public Health, Moji Makanjuola, described women journalists as “change makers,” urging greater institutional support for their advancement.

Other notable contributors, including Prof. Okey Ibeanu, former INEC commissioner, and Achike Chude, National Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ, also underscored that electoral trust cannot be legislated — it must be earned through consistent institutional integrity and civic engagement.

Participants further raised concerns about the absence of INEC’s representation at the meeting, saying the commission should have sent representatives as not all its officials were in Anambra for the signing of a peace accord ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.