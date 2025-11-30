2027: Group urges NASS to fast-track amendment of key electoral bills

National Assembly

MAP Development Initiative (MAPDI), a non‑governmental organisation, has appealed to the National Assembly to expedite action on key electoral‑reform bills before it.

The group’s executive director, Mayowa Adeniran, made the appeal in a statement to commemorate the National Day of Action in Youth‑Led Electoral Reforms on Sunday in Osogbo.

Adeniran said that youth organisations under the Youth Political Participation (YPP) Electoral Reform Consortium across the country have consistently prioritised three reforms that are now before lawmakers.

He said that one of the reforms is for the National Assembly to speedily look into the amendment of Sections 153 and 154 of the Constitution to ensure a transparent, merit‑based process for appointing the leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Adeniran added that a special, non‑partisan selection committee drawn from reputable national institutions should be established for the selection of the INEC Chairman and Resident Electoral Commissioners.

According to him, the current appointment processes raise concerns about political influence. A non‑partisan mechanism, he said, would strengthen public trust in INEC, enhance neutrality, and reduce perceptions of bias.

“This reform will improve the integrity of elections and reinforce INEC’s independence,” he said.

He also noted that amending Section 285 of the Constitution to shorten timelines for pre‑election and post‑election cases is another reform the National Assembly needs to urgently address.

He said that the prolonged litigation creates unfair advantages, pressures the judiciary, and allows candidates with pending cases to assume office.

“Timely adjudication ensures fairness, reduces political tension, and aligns electoral justice with democratic expectations,” he added.

Adeniran said the Assembly should also ensure the passage of the enabling act and related constitutional amendments to empower an independent body to investigate and prosecute electoral offences.

He warned that violence, vote‑buying, intimidation, and impunity undermine elections.

“A dedicated commission will professionalise investigations, ensure accountability, and deter manipulative practices that compromise the will of voters.

“These reforms respond directly to long‑standing public concerns and reflect demands consistently voiced by young Nigerians who experience the consequences of political manipulation, delayed justice, and weak institutional safeguards.

” The reforms will strengthen transparency, reduce tension around elections, and improve the credibility of outcomes at all levels of government.

“MAPDI, as the Southwest partner of the YPP Electoral Reform Consortium, calls on members of the National Assembly to demonstrate commitment to Nigeria’s democratic development by voting in favour of these youth‑driven priorities.

“These decisions affect the stability of communities, the confidence of citizens, and the continuity of democratic governance.

“We also urge Nigerians, civil‑society organisations, journalists, and community influencers to continue amplifying these demands as the votes approach,” he said.