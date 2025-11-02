2027: Battle for PDP’s soul deepens as factions dig in

PDP flags

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA—The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has again found itself mired in crisis, after a Federal High Court, in Abuja, stopped the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, from recognising the outcome of its proposed national convention in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Justice James Omotosho issued the restraining order while ruling on a suit that questioned the legality of the planned convention, a decision that has reopened old wounds and reignited long-standing divisions within Nigeria’s main opposition party.

Despite the ruling, the PDP leadership insists the convention would go ahead as scheduled, describing the judgment as an attack on internal democracy and its constitutional right to manage its own affairs.

In a swift reaction, the National Working Committee, NWC, announced the suspension of key officials, including National Secretary Samuel Anyanwu, National Organising Secretary Umar Bature, National Legal Adviser Kamaldeen Ajibade and Deputy National Legal Adviser Okechukwu Osuoha over alleged violations of the party’s constitution.

But the situation took a fresh twist when another faction of the party issued its own round of suspensions, this time targeting National Chairman Umar Damagum, National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba and four others; deepening confusion over who truly holds sway within the PDP.

‘Four against 15’ —PDP chieftain Umar, dismisses counter-suspensions

Former presidential media aide and PDP chieftain, Sani Umar, described the counter-suspensions as desperate, illegal and reactionary.

“Well, that is just an effort to cover their shame. They don’t have the authority to suspend the national chairman. The national chairman suspended them after the 6:08 p.m. NWC meeting. Out of 19 members of the NWC, 15 attended that meeting. The four who were suspended cannot form a quorum to suspend anyone. It’s four against fifteen,” Umar said.

He explained that under Sections 58 and 59 of the PDP Constitution, the NWC had the authority to suspend members for one month, pending referral to the National Disciplinary Committee, and that due process was followed.

“I don’t even know where Anyanwu and his people held their meeting; the National Legal Adviser, for instance, was not even in the country. So how three or four people held a meeting and claimed to suspend the Chairman is laughable,” Umar said.

Judiciary under fire, NJC petition looms

Umar also took aim at the court ruling, accusing it of judicial overreach.

“The judgment of Justice Omotosho merely asked us to give another 21-day notice to INEC, something we had already done. Those who filed the suit didn’t even request that relief. The judge gave them something they didn’t ask for,” he said.

The PDP chieftain described the ruling as ‘prejudicial, premeditated and politically motivated,’ adding that the court ignored the party’s arguments on jurisdiction.

“We know that any matter before him, linking a former governor from the South-South, we will not win. We are preparing to petition the National Judicial Council, NJC, because he has now displayed his bias,” Umar alleged.

He said the party would appeal the judgment and seek a stay of execution, a legal step that would enable it proceed with the convention while the appeal was pending.

Umar further alleged that internal divisions within the PDP were being stoked by outside political interests.

“These problems are induced, and they’re induced by an ex-governor working under the APC administration. This is someone who has publicly said he will support Tinubu in 2027. I don’t know why somebody like that should still have any business with the PDP. That’s anti-party activity,” Umar alleged.

He claimed the suspensions were part of a broader plan to ‘systematically ease some actors out of the party’ through the convention rather than by direct confrontation.

“If there’s anybody who can be accused of impunity within the PDP, it’s the ex-governor. He brought in Damagum after Ayu resigned. Before that, he imposed Makarfi, then Secondus, then Ayu, and removed each one when it no longer suited him. The ex-governor is the master of impunity. It’s just that now that it’s not favouring him, he says others are practising it.”

Governors tighten grip ahead of 2027

According to a senior member of the National Executive Committee, NEC, the current turmoil reflects a long-running struggle between the party’s institutional organs and the powerful bloc of governors who now dominate decision-making.

“The governors are the number one pressure group in the PDP. He who pays the piper dictates the tune,” the source said.

He added that the dispute over the convention was also about control, of both the party structure and resources, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“Those who control the convention control the party’s future; from who becomes national chairman to who emerges as presidential flag bearer,” he explained.

Another insider suggested that some members were using the courts to slow down reform efforts.

The Lamido factor and the battle for relevance

Several sources within the PDP also pointed to the re-emergence of former Jigawa governor, Sule Lamido, as a new flashpoint in the ongoing feud.

“Lamido was one of those who earlier refused to participate in PDP activities until Wike was suspended. Now he’s been seen meeting with the Wike camp, which tells you where his new alliances lie,” one source noted.

According to another source, Lamido’s attempt to purchase nomination forms late in the process was more ‘symbolic’ than serious.

“Forms were sold at Legacy House, not Wadata Plaza. Sales opened on September 2 and closed on September 22, with submissions extended to October 27. So how can someone show up on the last day and claim he couldn’t get a form?” the source asked.

Uncertain road ahead

As the PDP grapples with court battles, counter-suspensions and internal rebellion, party stakeholders say the bigger challenge now is rebuilding credibility and unity before 2027.

Party elders warn that without reconciliation and clear leadership, the opposition risks further fragmentation.

For Nigeria’s leading opposition party, the task now goes beyond simply holding a convention, it’s about restoring trust, healing divisions and proving it can stand together before the next election.