2027: Asiwaju Mandate Group drums support for Tinubu’s re-election

President Bola Tinubu

— We’ll deliver 70,000 votes

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Ahead of the 2027 election, the leaders and members of Asiwaju Mandate Group (AMG) from all communities in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State have vowed to deliver en bloc the council’s votes to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group, under the leadership and guidance of the Interior Minister, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, is one of the support groups championing the re-election of President Tinubu.

Rising from a meeting held in Owo, which was attended by prominent politicians and community leaders from different towns in Owo Local Council Area, the group declared that it would deliver 70,000 votes for President Tinubu in 2027 general elections.

At the meeting, the leaders took turn to itemise some of the achievements of President Tinubu since he assumed office.

They also commended the president on federal presence in the state, which they described as unprecedented.

Likewise, the group commended the Minister of Interior, Tunji-Ojo for his dedication to actualisation of the visions of President Tinubu for the betterment of the nation.

Tunji-Ojo was also commended on the turn-around in the operations of the Nigeria Immigration Services (NIS) and other departments and agencies under his ministry for the advancement of the country’s development.

All the attendees unanimously agreed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu deserved reelection for him to continue his good work in office.

Meanwhile, the AMG Coordinator in Owo, Hon. Felix Ikeolu, while addressing the gathering, emphasized the importance of rallying round President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the forthcoming election for the nation’s progress and development.

Another leader, Hon. Fatai Lawal, confidently expressed hope in the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government for the people of Owo Kingdom, Ondo State, and Nigeria as a whole.

He noted that both Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and the Interior Minister, Tunji-Ojo, shared the same goal of ensuring reelection of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

Lawal declared that there were no disagreements between the two political leaders, as they are working together to ensure the continuation of President Tinubu in office.

Hon. Jimoh Akeem, popularly known as Humility, in his address highlighted the remarkable and people-focused achievements of Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo while in the House of Representatives.

He described him as one of the prides of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government, with reference to his performance in the Interior Ministry.

Akeem, therefore, called on all sons and daughters of the Owo Kingdom to support the continuation of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for Nigeria’s prosperity.

The meeting was well attended by All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders and members from all the 11 wards of the Local Government.

Among the notable leaders in attendance are Yunisa Adeola, Hon. Jimoh Akeem (Humility), Hon. Fatai Lawal, Hon. Aminu Jetemiodara, Hon. Felix Ikeolu, Hon. Frederick Shina, and other prominent political figures in the local government area.