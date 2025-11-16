2027: APC tightens grip on Plateau as top politicians dump PDP, LP, others

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Ahead of the 2027 general election, leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, gathered at the weekend in Jos, Plateau State, to formally receive new members who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP; Labour Party, LP; PRP; and ADC.

The APC described the mass defections as a significant step toward strengthening its political structure ahead of 2027.

President Bola Tinubu, represented by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, commended the turnout and noted that Plateau State continues to play an important role in national politics. He expressed optimism that the recent political realignments would contribute to greater stability in the State.

Akpabio described the entry of former lawmakers, governorship candidates, and party leaders from other political parties into the APC as a welcome development that would broaden the party’s base. He also acknowledged the leadership of Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, saying the party was encouraged by the unity displayed among local stakeholders.

He reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to supporting peace-building efforts in communities affected by violence, stressing that Plateau deserves lasting stability and development.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, who represented Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, said the National Assembly recognised the decision taken by political stakeholders in the State. He assured residents that the legislature would continue to work with Plateau’s representatives to ensure the State’s interests are protected at the national level.

Kalu added that the APC National Chairman, a Plateau indigene, had demonstrated effective leadership within a short period, helping to inspire confidence among party members.

APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, reaffirmed that the party’s focus is on building a united front capable of winning future elections. He explained that the defections from the LP, PDP, PRP, and ADC were voluntary and reflected a desire for stronger political alignment.

He noted that the party now enjoys wider representation across the three senatorial zones and expressed confidence in its readiness for upcoming political contests.

Former Governor and Senator, Simon Lalong, also addressed the gathering, recalling the challenges faced by APC supporters in recent years. He thanked President Tinubu, Akpabio, and other leaders for standing by the party and expressed satisfaction that many former political actors had chosen to return to the APC.

Lalong maintained that the APC remains a significant political force in Plateau State and encouraged members to work together to strengthen internal unity.