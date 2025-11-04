2026 WCQ: Full List of key Super Eagles players ‘ruled out’ of CAF Playoff

Super Eagles

By Enitan Abdultawab

A couple of key Super Eagles players have been ruled out of Nigeria’s upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoff, dealing a major blow to these players’ eagerness to help the nation secure a place at the intercontinental playoffs.

The absence of these stars – due to injuries, suspensions, and fitness concerns – has left head coach Eric Chelle with tough decisions to make as he prepares his squad for the crucial CAF playoff fixtures.

The full list of key Super Eagles players that may be missing the playoffs include :

Terem Moffi



The 26-year-old suffered a hamstring injury last month after returning from international duty and Nice head coach, Franck Haise, had announced that he expected the forward to be out for several weeks.

Felix Agu



Felix Agu, a defender for Werder Bremen, has been formally ruled out of the continental showcase, a blow to Nigeria’s Super Eagles ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

After suffering a syndesmosis ligament injury during Werder Bremen’s 1-0 Bundesliga victory over St. Pauli last month, the 26-year-old just had surgery and would not partake in any action.

Ola Aina



Ola Aina sustained his long-term injury during the international duty last month. Sean Dyche has described Aina’s injury as a “longer-term situation” and that the versatile defender may face an extended spell on the sidelines.

Cyriel Dessers



Cyriel Dessers, a striker for Panathinaikos, is also anticipated to miss the match because of an ankle ailment. Nigeria’s choices in the final third are further limited because Dessers has already missed his team’s last six games, and would be available for selection.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru



Fisayo Dele-Bashiru has been ruled out for a month following a thigh injury, an injury that he sustained during Lazio’s Derby della Capitale on September 21.The midfielder sustained a Grade I injury to his right thigh flexor, according to tests performed by Lazio’s medical staff.

Semi Ajayi



Due to accumulated bookings, Semi Ajayi is suspended for the first leg; however, if Nigeria defeat Gabon, he might still be included in the squad as a backup for their last match.

The African playoffs will take place in Rabat, Morocco, from November 13–16, according to

announcement by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The winners of the two semifinals will compete in a final to advance to the intercontinental playoffs.

