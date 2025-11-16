2026 WC Playoff: Moroccan referee appointed For Nigeria vs DR Congo match

Moroccan referee Jalal Jayed has been appointed to officiate today’s FIFA CAF World Cup playoff final between Nigeria and DR Congo, to be held Sunday.

Jayed will be assisted by fellow Moroccans Mustapha Akarkad and Zakaria Bernissi as the assistant referees, while Mahrez El Malki of Tunisia will serve as the fourth official.

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) team will include Lahlou Benbraham from Algeria and Haitham Guirat from Tunisia, ensuring full coverage for this crucial match.

The playoff final determines which of the two African teams: Nigeria or DR Congo will advance to the FIFA World Cup 2026 intercontinental playoffs, adding high stakes to this Sunday showdown.

Vanguard News