2 suspected attackers of Fuji superstar, Obesere, arrested in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson

Management of the Okitipupa Council Area of Ondo State has confirmed the arrest of two suspects in connection with the attack on Fuji Superstar, Abass Akande, alias,Obesere, last weekend.

Recall that Obesere was attacked during a burial ceremony held at the Government Field in Okitipupa while his band team who were set to entertain guests at the ceremony were also assaulted.

One of his band boys, was reportedly stabbed by the thugs while trying to repeal the attack.

Obesere, however, narrated his ordeal in the hands of thugs who attacked him last weekend in Okitipupa.

But, Obesere’, in a statement issued by his Media Manager, Ayonla Obesere Althentic, said that “ After Abass Akande Obesere (Papa) concluded his performance and while we were preparing to leave the venue, large groups of touts surrounded the area.

“One group converged on my location because I was carrying the bag of money. Despite our efforts to leave peacefully, my principal and I were aggressively confronted. The assailants demanded that I hand over the bag; when I refused, a violent struggle ensued.

“During the attack I was beaten and my shoulder was dislocated as a result of the struggle. I was also struck with a knife while attempting to get into the car; I cannot confirm a stabbing wound but I sustained several blows and am in significant pain.”

“The attackers overpowered me and made away with the bag of money. At the same time, another group continued to manhandle Alhaji Abass Akande Obesere even after he attempted to placate them by giving money. I later guided Alhaji into our vehicle and we left the scene to seek safety and medical attention.

“We condemn this criminal and violent behaviour in the strongest terms. Such attacks on performers, their teams, and mourners at a burial ceremony are unacceptable.

“Actions taken and requests, We have reported the incident to the Okitipupa Police Division.We call on local authorities to identify and prosecute those responsible and to take measures to prevent similar incidents at public events.

“Obesere appreciated the assistance of those who helped us at the scene and the prompt attention of local security personnel and health services. Further updates will be issued appropriately.”

Meanwhile, the council chairman, Adrew Ogunsakin, described the attack as unfortunate and unacceptable.

Ogunsakin, through his Press Secretary, Tosin Ayejusunle, confirmed the arrest of two suspects connected to the disturbance.

According to the Ayejusunle, “The Chairman has already reached out to Obesere’s camp, initiating moves to meet with the artiste and his management team to address the situation comprehensively and ensure such an occurrence does not repeat itself.