2 children die as night fire razes makeshift estate in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT— Two children have been reported dead in a night fire incident in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The fire incident happened 10 p.m. on Sunday at Rumuola area of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the fire, which razed the makeshift estate around Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnics, Port Harcourt, sacked 27 families.

It was learned that the tragic incident destroyed property worth millions of naira.

It was furher gathered that the fire started from one of the rooms in the makeshift buildings where a mother was cooking and allegedly locked her four children and went out to buy some items.

A source, simply identified as, Edidiong, said of the four children, two were already asleep while their elder siblings were still awake when the fire started about 10p.m.

Edidiong, who could not disclose the cause of the fire, said the makeshift structures were completely razed, crying that they have been rendered homeless.

She stated: “It is a makeshift buildings behind the school. It is a gory site. I’m standing beside two children who have lost their lives in this fire. Their bodies have been covered.

“The fire started from the woman that lost her two children. She was cooking about 10p.m., on Sunday. The stove she was using to cook was on. She then locked the door to go and buy some ingredients.

“When she came back, the fire had engulfed the buildings. The two children, who were awake tried to save their younger siblings but later ran out because of the severity of the fire. So, that was how the two younger children were burnt to death.”

However, the Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the fire outbreak and the death of the children.

Iringe-Koko said: “From the situation report I received, the children were aged nine and five years. We (police) have started investigation.”

to ascertain the cause of the fire. The woman (mother) has been invited for questioning as part of our investigation.”