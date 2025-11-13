13 ships arriving with petroleum products – NPA

File image.

The Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, has said 17 ships are being expected at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos from November 3 to 7.

The NPA made this known on Monday in a document it published daily known as the Shipping Position.

The document stated that 13 of the expected 17 ships are laden with petroleum products such as crude oil, diesel, aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, and petrol.

It said that the remaining four ships being expected contained containers of different products.

The document noted that, meanwhile, six ships had arrived at the ports, waiting to berth with general cargo, petrol, containers and bulk urea.

It added that 16 ships were at the ports discharging general cargoes, bulk wheat, fresh fish, bulk gas, containers and petrol.

In a related development, a total of 14 ships are expected to arrive at Lekki Port in Lagos between Nov. 3 and November 7.

The NPA said further that the 14 ships would arrive with crude oil, aviation fuel, containers, diesel, petrol, gas oil.

It said that nine ships are already at Lekki Port waiting to berth with crude oil, gasoline, bulk urea, petrol, gas oil and crude oil.

Vanguard News