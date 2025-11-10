10 clubs with most red cards in a Premier League season

By Oluwaseyifunmi Awobiyi

The Premier League is often said to be the best football league in the world, not just for its flair and world-class talent, but for its unmatched intensity that adds excitement to every match.

However, that same intensity sometimes crosses the line, resulting in rash tackles and heated confrontations that lead to red cards.

In the ongoing 2025/26 season, Chelsea are on the wrong side of discipline. With just nine matches played across all competitions, the Blues have already received six red cards, including three in the Premier League.

The Blues are speculated to be among the teams with the most red cards in a single Premier League campaign.

Historically, the record for most red cards by a single club in a season is shared by Sunderland and Queens Park Rangers.

The most recent team to hit the top ten of most disciplinary send-offs is Burnley in the 2023/24 campaign under Vincent Kompany, hitting seven red cards.

Teams with the most red cards in a single season are:

Queen Park Rangers (2011/12): Nine red cards

Sunderland (2009/10): Nine red cards

Sunderland (2013/14): Eight red cards

Newcastle United (2008/09): Eight red cards

West Ham United (1999/00): Eight red cards

Blackburn Rovers (1998/99): Eight red cards

Leicester City (1994-95): Eight red cards

Burnley (2023/24): Seven red cards

Aston Villa (2014/15): Seven red cards

Newcastle United (2014/15): Seven red cards

Vanguard News