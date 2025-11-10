10 clubs with most red cards in a Premier League season

By Oluwaseyifunmi Awobiyi
The Premier League is often said to be the best football league in the world, not just for its flair and world-class talent, but for its unmatched intensity that adds excitement to every match.
However, that same intensity sometimes crosses the line, resulting in rash tackles and heated confrontations that lead to red cards.
In the ongoing 2025/26 season, Chelsea are on the wrong side of discipline. With just nine matches played across all competitions, the Blues have already received six red cards, including three in the Premier League.
The Blues are speculated to be among the teams with the most red cards in a single Premier League campaign.
Historically, the record for most red cards by a single club in a season is shared by Sunderland and Queens Park Rangers.
The most recent team to hit the top ten of most disciplinary send-offs is Burnley in the 2023/24 campaign under Vincent Kompany, hitting seven red cards.
Teams with the most red cards in a single season are:
Queen Park Rangers (2011/12): Nine red cards
Sunderland (2009/10): Nine red cards
Sunderland (2013/14): Eight red cards
Newcastle United (2008/09): Eight red cards
West Ham United (1999/00): Eight red cards
Blackburn Rovers (1998/99): Eight red cards
Leicester City (1994-95): Eight red cards
Burnley (2023/24): Seven red cards
Aston Villa (2014/15): Seven red cards
Newcastle United (2014/15): Seven red cards
